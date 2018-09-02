Two new faces are leading the choir at the Church at Woodmoor in Monument. MaryAnn Brilleslyper signed on as choir director in January, and Barbara Taylor is the church’s new accompanist as of August.
Brilleslyper, of Colorado Springs, is a longtime music teacher at Discovery Canyon Campus High School. Since she was hired as part-time choir director at the church last winter, she has grown the choir from 16 to 29 singers and plans to recruit more.
“The choir is a good size now, but I see us hitting around 40 choir members. We’re still looking for new members,” said Brilleslyper, who worked with church choirs in Indiana, Arizona and in the Pikes Peak region.
“The choir is all ages. The youngest is my daughter, Meg, who’s a senior at Discovery Canyon, and the oldest is a man in his 90s.”
Brilleslyper said it’s exciting to work with the interdenominational ecumenical church, which she described as a growing, vibrant community of Christians.
“It’s really sort of my gift back to the community. It’s a nice treat to be able to use my talents in that way,” she said.
Taylor, a Monument resident who earlier worked with Brilleslyper at another area church, said she’s enjoying their collaboration.
“We love to work with each other,” Taylor said. “It’s fun. We have a lot of things where we think alike about music and can anticipate where the other person is going to go.”
Taylor also teaches piano, keyboard and voice and coordinates the Rocky Mountain Music Alliance classical concert series.
The choir’s inaugural performance will be at the 10 a.m. service Sept. 16 at the Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument.