Located off I-25 near Colorado Springs, the Christian-based Gateway Prayer Garden offers visitors a place to pray and meditate along its Fountain Creek Prayer Trails and inside a football field-sized pathway, shaped in the form of a cross by stone prayer benches. The garden is the only one of its kind in Colorado, and was dreamed up by a Texas artist in 2005. A Fountain couple, Ted and Audrey Beckett, donated $2 million worth of land to make the garden a reality.