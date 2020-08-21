As life keeps changing day by day during the turbulent pandemic months, there’s a longing for the “Simpler Times” found in traditional folk art and its world of quilts, birds, tiny lighthouses, barns and Santas.
Each fall, the beloved Holly Berry House Folk Art Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch in Garden of the Gods draws thousands of lovers of this ageless art. But not this year. With crowd restrictions in place, this year’s 42nd celebration of Americana has been postponed until 2021.
What perfect timing for publication this month of the colorful “Simpler Times” Pennsylvania Dutch adult coloring book by national artist Jim Shore. It’s an invitation to a peaceful hobby, a way to while away quiet time creating pages of his intricate designs with colored pencils.
Shore guides the way, step-by-step, and the final result, on one-sided pages, can easily be displayed on a wall.
Shore is well known for carving figurines with themes from the holidays to Disney and “Peanuts.” He started as a painter, but said he has always loved coloring.
“It’s a craft I’m passionate about, and I know I’m not alone,” Shore said.
This is his first coloring book and he shares his skills as he helps with hints on shading, using Prismacolor pencils from craft stores. He even helps with tips for erasing little mistakes.
Going along with the pictures are inspirational quotes:
“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” — Mother Teresa
“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” — Lady Bird Johnson.
The coloring book can be found at foxchapel publishing.com/news/simpler-times-coloring-book and at jimshore.com.