The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame will enshrine five new members, as recently announced by the organization in Vail.
Headlining the new class is the late Chester "Chet" Upham, a name familiar to regulars of Loveland Ski Area. For more than 50 years, he was president of the state's longest-operating, privately owned ski area.
A Hall of Fame news release credits Upham's "forward-looking development, vigilante investment, good business sense and employment of loyal and devoted Clear Creek County employees" for the "iconic, mid-sized ski area."
The release called fellow 2022 inductee Jeannie Thoren "a crusader for women skiers." With a motto of "women aren't small men," Thoren has dedicated her life to optimizing equipment for women.
Another new member is Ron LeMaster, who died last year after a collision at Eldora Mountain. The 72-year-old Boulder man was a renowned ski instructor, guide writer and photographer.
Rounding out the Hall of Fame class are Peter Rietz, a prominent legal worker for the industry, and John Dakin, who left his mark in announcing World Cup ski races.