First a cat and then a dog saved Marcia J. Wick’s life.

The cat was named Yoda and it’s thanks to her, a tiny, traumatized white kitty, that Wick is one of the latest storytellers to grace the pages of the longtime, feel-good “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series of books. “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Cat” was released last month and included Wick’s two-page essay, “A Burgled Cat.”

“I read those books decades ago,” said Wick, who grew up in Colorado Springs, graduated from St. Mary’s High School and moved back to the region in 1992. “I have always aspired to be published in them. They’re quite competitive. I’ve submitted before and this is the first essay that’s been accepted. I’m pretty proud about it.”

Wick and her little fluffball helped bring each other back to life decades ago. Recently divorced and recovering from a sexual assault at work, she moved in with a friend in western New York. One day they discovered a huddle of premature kittens abandoned by their mother in a barn on the property. Despite their best efforts to care for the creatures, they all died except one — Yoda, named after the Jedi teacher from “Star Wars,” who soon became Wick’s lifeline.

Six weeks later, the two moved to Oakland, Calif., to make a new start. Wick had a job, found an apartment and they settled in. And then she came home one day to find her home had been burglarized and Yoda was gone. Devastated, she spent the next couple of days calling out for her beloved cat, but to no avail. As she sat on her couch one night, she heard scratching from underneath and feared it was a huge rat. And then something sharp poked her from underneath the cushion. She leapt up and there was Yoda, clawing her way out of the couch.

“Reunited, Yoda and I slowly recovered from yet another trauma. Over time, she grew fat and our luck improved. Through bad times and good, she remained my faithful friend, my fearless Jedi,” Wick writes in the new book.

Years later, at 16, Yoda curled up in the corner of the same couch she busted loose from and went to sleep forever. Wick went on to adopt another cat — Buffy the Vampire Slayer — who died a couple of years ago at 18.

But now, her feline days are done. Not because she doesn’t love them, but because there’s a new species in her life — Viviane, an 11½-year-old, 60-pound yellow Labrador retriever from Guide Dogs for the Blind. Wick, who is legally blind, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa in sixth grade, a genetic eye disease that causes progressive vision loss.

She’d already developed night blindness as a child, one of the disease’s first symptoms, but her daytime vision stayed normal. She could drive until she was about 40, though she was “pushing the envelope,” she says. She had to read large print and use magnification, but up until 60 she could go about her life OK.

“I see light and dark and shades of mud,” said Wick, 67. “I can’t make out my colors, faces, print. Thank goodness these days they have talking books and a screen reader on my computer that talks to me. There’s a lot of technology that helps me, especially with writing.”

Viviane entered her life almost 10 years ago, when she was 22 months old, and retired from her duties six months ago, at 11. It’s a little later than many guide dogs, who usually stop working around 10. That means Wick is now on a waitlist for another dog; she’s hopeful she’ll be matched with the perfect companion any day now. In the meantime, her husband helps her navigate the world.

“When I got my first guide dog I wasn’t a dog person, I was a cat person,” Wick said. “I didn’t warm up to dogs very easily. I wasn’t comfortable and I had a lot of anxiety about getting a guide dog. But they gave me the sweetest dog on the planet.”

Once a small-town newspaper reporter in New York, she moved into corporate communications, public relations and desktop publishing before entering the Springs’ public school system. She retired from her job as secretary to Palmer High School’s assistant principal eight years ago when her vision got too bad.

In the years since, she’s reentered the writing life, but this time as a creative writer focused on personal essays and fiction. She’s a member of blind writing groups that meet over Zoom and is working on a murder mystery set in the ‘70s with a small-town newspaper reporter as the protagonist.

She has good days and bad days when it comes to her vision loss. There are the times when self-pity gets hold of her, but she always floats sunny side up. Her older sister also was born with the disease, so she always had an idea of its rate of progression.

“You can either feel sorry for yourself and live in a cave or say what am I going to do today and do the best with what you’ve got,” Wick said. “It’s part of the human condition and, at this age, if it’s not one thing it’s another. I have friends who struggle with other conditions, and sometimes I think I’m the lucky one. I’m pretty mobile. I bike, swim, walk with my guide dog. It’s what you make of it.”

