Jack Briggs hopes his return to Colorado Springs from New York University in October for his new job as CEO of the Springs Rescue Mission is his last.
His military father was assigned to Cheyenne Mountain when Briggs was an infant.
Briggs returned in the 1980s to study at the Air Force Academy.
From 2014 until his 2017 retirement from the Air Force as a major general, he was the director of operations for Headquarters U.S. Northern Command.
“This is my fourth and hopefully final time returning to Colorado Springs,” says Briggs, “and I feel incredibly honored and blessed with the opportunity to serve the community at Springs Rescue Mission.”
Briggs, who has attended the racially diverse Calvary Worship Center here, has a deep passion and sense of calling for the work, having served on SRM’s board while leading Northcom.
“During my whole life in the military, I went wherever the military told me to go,” he said in a phone interview.
“But always in the back of my mind, I wondered how I might respond if and when God invited me to do something.
“Now, I’m choosing to follow the invitation of God to participate with him and be a part of his plan for Colorado Springs and in the lives of these people.”
His passion was shaped by growing up in a family that emphasized caring for the needy, and is informed by his own immediate family’s experience with addiction and homelessness.
“When I look at our homeless population in the Springs and elsewhere, I see my own family members, at one place or another in their lives. The folks come to the SRM campus are taking a first step that takes a lot of courage, and I want to see where they can go from that first step.”
Current CEO Larry Yonker believes Briggs’ experience in organization, strategy, logistics, people management will serve the mission well.
“SRM is incredibly well positioned,” said Briggs, “thanks to the hard work of staff, a great leadership team, and the support from the Springs civic, business, faith, and nonprofit community. I see my role as planting, tending, and harvesting in order to solidify Larry’s incredible vision with operational excellence.”