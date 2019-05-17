In their pursuit of knowledge, mother-daughter duo Pat and Kim Messier have been sent in new, unexpected directions.
They were researching their passion, Native American art, from their home in Tucson, Ariz., when they came across the name Charles Strausenback, who built the Garden of the Gods Trading Post in 1929. Being serious collectors, they came across other names that piqued their interest: Awa Tsireh, whose art is held by the Smithsonian Institution, and Joseph Lonewolf and Grace Medicine Flower.
Those artists and many others would leave their reservations in the summer to perform in the Garden, the Messiers learned. To silversmith, weave and dance at this Strausenback fellow’s gift shop.
Who was he?
That question led to their new book, the next by historical clearinghouse Arcadia Publishing: “Garden of the Gods Trading Post,” out just in time for the shop’s 90th anniversary.
“This is different from our other books,” says Kim Messier, who with her mother last wrote about Native American jewelry and tiles. “We think this is going to be interesting to a different crowd.”
Locals are sure to delight in pictures of the Garden’s colorful past: scenes from early curio stores, including Fatty’s Place, and from the Hidden Inn and the previously commercialized Balanced Rock.
But the Messiers’ fascination lingers on Strausenback and the traditions he introduced to the region with construction of his Pueblo-themed Trading Post. Pat and Kim came to Colorado Springs for a week in 2015 and met the Haas family, who took ownership of the shop in 1979 after Strausenback’s widow, Esther. The authors’ research took them to newspaper archives and Indian census rolls, which they used to identify tribal members in postcards they found.
Other photos came from Phoenix’s Heard Museum and a collection once owned by Esther’s niece. Among finds was one of the entrepreneurial Strausenback at age 10, selling to tourists from his first post in the Garden: a tripod displaying his gypsum carvings.
He progressed to a kiosk near Gateway Rocks, as seen in a photo from 1909. When he was 16, a company dispatched him to purchase art from reservations, the Messiers write. The authors assume that’s how he befriended the people he later recruited to the Trading Post.
“He was a promoter and friend of the Indians. You can tell how loyal they were to him just by how they came back summer after summer,” Kim says.
“He was good to them, and he just seemed to be a kind man from what we could tell. Everybody only had good things to say about him.”
Though, there was that time in 1921 when he was arrested for bootlegging whiskey. No doubt he was out for money, the Messiers say. But they also say he should be remembered as a talented artist in his own right, never abandoning those skills he developed as a young gypsum carver. The book includes a critic’s rave review from Strausenback’s only solo exhibit in 1936.
His story ends with an untimely stroke that killed him in 1957 at age 66. His ashes were spread in Garden of the Gods, and the tourist boom went on and eventually, the Native Americans stopped coming back.
They left behind perhaps another story for the Messiers — a story that delves deeper into their summers here.
“That’s a fascinating topic that really hasn’t been covered before,” Kim says.