American theater is what it is thanks in large part to The Public Theater in New York City.
The longtime nonprofit theater, founded in 1967 by Joseph Papp, is responsible for delivering some of the most important and popular Tony Award-winning musicals to Broadway, including “Hair,” “A Chorus Line,” “Hamilton” and “Fun Home”; jump-starting the careers of iconic actors, including Kevin Kline and Meryl Streep; and finding ways to take theater into the community.
Kevin Landis’ new book, “One Public: New York’s Public Theater in the Era of Oskar Eustis,” released in November, chronicles the history of the theater founded by Joseph Papp as one of the nation’s first nonprofit theaters. He focuses on the reign of the artistic director, Eustis, who’s helmed the theater for almost two decades.
“The thesis is The Public Theater is as close as we get to American national theater,” said Landis, a professor and the director of the Theatre & Dance Program in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, “and the book attempts to reveal how The Public, in all its glories, contradictions and successes, also reflects this country.”
To make his case, Landis did 120 interviews with theater makers, lovers and supporters, including “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda; actor Kevin Kline, who launched his career through The Public’s early Shakespeare in the Park program; Kwame Kwei-Armah, a British actor and director and the artistic director of the Young Vic theatre in London who’s also directed at The Public; and Eustis, of course.
But his favorite interview was with Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and now the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.
“When she was the top ambassador in the Obama administration, she’d take diplomats from other countries to The Public,” Landis said. “It’s why you might take someone to a Knicks game — to show other world leaders the soft power that is the American ethic. Going to see Shakespeare in the Park is an example of what America can and should be. She contextualized American politics and society in the milieu of this theater company.”
The Public, which opened with the world premiere of the musical “Hair,” has been responsible for shuttling monstrous shows to Broadway. Landis tracks how plays are developed, written, created and make their way to the Great White Way, where The Public has received a glut of theater awards, including 60 Tonys and six Pulitzer Prizes.
“The book is accessible. It’s a group of stories about the greatest theater in America and how it comes to the stage,” Landis said.
“It’s not academic. A lot of people who want to find that assessment of American theater will find it, and those who want to read an interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda will get that, too.”
