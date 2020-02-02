One billion people heard the gospel of Christian evangelist Billy Graham before he died in 2018 at the age of 99.
That’s counting the 85 million people he preached to in person during 417 crusade meetings over 58 years, and the 215 million more who were privy to his satellite feed, books, movies and YouTube videos.
“He spoke to more people in person than potentially any other human being ever,” said David Kotter, dean of Colorado Christian University’s School of Theology in Lakewood.
A free retrospective exhibit on the life and ministry of Graham opened in January at CCU. “To the Ends of the Earth: The Gospel Ministry of Billy Graham” will run through June. Self-guided and guided tours are available.
“We wanted to honor the life and legacy of Billy and Ruth Bell Graham and inspire students that this is what a life faithful to God can look like,” Kotter said. “As a school, it’s not popular anymore, but we’re about training, equipping and deploying a generation of Billys. We believe the gospel of Jesus Christ is what people are longing for.”
The exhibit features sections devoted to Graham’s marriage to Ruth Bell and his early ministry; his two Denver crusades, including sermon notes and a letter from Gov. Stephen McNichols; and Graham’s role as spiritual mentor to presidents, including President Harry Truman, and other world leaders.
More than 300 pieces are on display, including Graham’s study Bible; his pulpit’ a rare poster from the 1949 Los Angeles crusade; the first volume of Christianity Today, an evangelical Christian magazine founded by Graham; and a photo from the Seoul, South Korea, crusade that measures 9 feet tall and 40 feet wide. More than 3 million people attended the 1973 event, making it the largest crusade of Graham’s career.
“People walk into the room and see all these people hearing the good news of salvation,” said Kotter about the photo. “That turns out to be striking.”
Graham’s path into the ministry was set ablaze at 15, after he attended a crusade meeting with Mordecai Ham in 1934. Marrying Ruth Bell was another big turning point in his life. Bell was “a ballast to the ship of Billy. She kept him on an even keel, holding things together at home,” Kotter said.
But it was the 1949 L.A. crusades that many point to as the moment Graham became a face for evangelism. Before that, he’d been a pastor in northern Illinois for 18 months, started a growing radio industry and was the first full-time employee for the Youth for Christ ministry. Shortly after the L.A. crusades, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association was born.
“I’m confident he would say he was constant in saying salvation was possible through Jesus Christ,” Kotter said. “Everyone who trusts in Jesus will experience peace on this Earth and eternal life. That was his message.”
One of the final quotes in the exhibit, from Graham, will leave visitors with a lasting impression of the evangelist’s unwavering dedication to his beliefs.
“Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.”