Colorado mountain enthusiasts know OpenSnow, the go-to source for skiing conditions.
Now there's OpenSummit, aiming to be a climber's best friend in the warmer months.
"The concept is just like OpenSnow," Boulder-based co-creator and meteorologist Joel Gratz says. "Scratch your own itch during the summer."
The goal was to make a website and app more user-friendly than other sites counted on by hikers, such as mountain-forecast.com.
For every fourteener and some 1,200 other peaks around Colorado and the country, OpenSummit displays stoplight-colored risks for three factors: lightning, precipitation and wind. Those are forecasted hourly as many as five days out. Users have radars at their fingertips as well.
"We also pulled in snow cover," Gratz says. "This is a common question for people, especially in the spring and fall. Is that area free of snow?"
OpenSnow subscribers — paying $19 a year — have total access to OpenSummit. The app and website are free, but full features are reserved for subscribers.