A new parking lot has unlocked new possibilities at Staunton State Park, including quicker access to some of the preserve's most beloved destinations.

One of those is Elk Falls, the 75-foot waterfall that previously required a 12-mile round trip hike through the forest near Pine, southwest of Denver. From the new Lazy V parking lot, that round trip is now closer to eight miles.

"Still a difficult hike, not exactly a walk in the park," noted Staunton's manager, Zach Taylor.

Along the standard route following Staunton Ranch and Bugling Elk trails, it's still a rugged trek at elevations starting around 8,500 feet and ending near 9,200 feet. Taylor recommended bringing plenty of water and snacks — "knowing it's probably going to take you a good four hours," he said.

That's down two or three hours he previously estimated for the round trip.

For climbers, also down is the trip to one of the park's premier crags, Staunton Rocks.

Previously, from the Meadow parking lot, climbers hiked about 2 1/2 miles to the routes. From Lazy V, that's now less than a mile.

The 135 spots are reached on a road stretching about two miles from the visitor center.

"After the year we had in 2020, we were at capacity every weekend," Taylor said. "So part of the philosophy with this parking lot was just that need for additional parking."

He expects the lot "to help within the realm of turnover, too," he said. The less time hiking, the less time parked, goes the thinking.

Additionally: "You can see the history of homesteading in the area," Taylor said.

Lining the road to the parking lot are seven structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places.