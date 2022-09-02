The Gabriel Foundation in Elizabeth is home to about 330 parrots of all shapes and sizes. Half of the flock is available for adoption, while the other half are sanctuary birds that will live at the rescue for the rest of their lives. Birds make their way to the rescue in many ways, including animal shelters and people who can no longer care for their animals. Adopting a parrot is a rigorous process, but it serves both the adoptee and the bird in making sure a good relationship and proper care are established.