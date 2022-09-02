Long before Leif Garrett, Shaun Cassidy and Farrah Fawcett covered my walls, I hung posters of horses.
As a pre-teen, I jumped up and down on my bed, riding in motion with Elizabeth Taylor as she jockeyed her horse across the finish line in the 1944 film “National Velvet.”
Fast-forward to summer 2022.
When my Colorado Springs friend Mary-Clare Veteto invited me to a local stable where her daughter keeps a horse, I jumped at the chance to revisit my childhood obsession. With an upcoming vacation scheduled at a Wyoming dude ranch, it was an easy choice.
Despite my love for the animal, I’ve only ridden a few dozen times, one of which ended abruptly when an ornery horse galloped me back to the stables for a lunch appointment he didn’t want to miss.
The harrowing experience tarnished my relationship with the creatures and kept me off horseback for more than three decades.
I hoped visiting my friend’s stable and checking in at the dude ranch would allay my long-held fear.
Women and horses
Forest Edge Farm, a 100-acre facility in Black Forest owned by national horse trainer Karen Catov-Goodell, features stalls for more than 20 horses and outdoor pastures for dozens more. The centerpiece is a well-maintained ring where Catov-Goodell coaches horses and riders for hunter and jumper competitions. The stables are filled with mostly warm bloods, spirited breeds built for speed and endurance.
What struck me immediately was the lack of men.
“Almost every single horse here is owned by a female and ridden by one,” Veteto told me. “The environment here promotes women and girls sharing delight in their friends’ accomplishments. There’s no girl drama, only equine one.”
Girls weighing less than 100 pounds pushed 1,200-pound beasts into position to clean their hooves, saddle and ride them, and float over rails 4 feet above the ground. I was nervous to be that close to so much power.
On my second day, the only man at the facility and the person in charge of maintaining the stables handed me a pitchfork and a bucket.
We cleaned stalls for a couple of hours, requiring me to share a small space with the horses. My comfortableness grew, as many approached me, looking for affection in the form of a head scratch or neck rub.
Back to the dude ranch
North of the Colorado border, near Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest in Wyoming, is the 100-year-old A Bar A Ranch. Part of a larger ranch, the encampment serves as a dude ranch where 100 guests show up every week to ride more than 100 horses over the mountains, along the rushing Platte River and on hundreds of miles of trails.
Being my eighth time at the ranch, I gained permission from managers to work and interact with the wranglers. Every summer the ranch hires college students to work around the property, with jobs ranging from grounds maintenance to fly-fishing and shooting guides. Once again, I found myself surrounded by women. Only one of the more than a dozen wranglers was a man.
Each of the women grew up with a horse at a place such as Forest Edge Farm or on their own land. They look like something from a Western photo shoot. And when they ride, especially at full gallop, they take your breath away. I’ve never been with a more confident group of twentysomethings whose first love is horses.
Ready to ride
Ninety percent of American horse owners are women. Four of five equine veterinary graduates are women. According to Psychology Today, “the connection with a horse is a woman’s psychological gift and enables her to gain beauty, grace, swiftness and strength.”
Famous psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud suggested girls love horses because horses help them express their power and give them independence and a sense of adventure. And because women are typically more empathetic than men, they pick up on the cues of horses and develop lasting and nurturing relationships.
After a few days around these magnificent creatures, I finally felt comfortable enough to go for a ride. It was pure joy, and I regret not having done it over the past seven summers.
But maybe my biggest takeaway from the summer of horses is the relationship between females and equines. Their interaction is daily and often over the course of many formative years. It’s nurturing, intimate and one of dominance and submission.
“My relationship with my horse Pierre is built entirely around trust,” Veteto’s daughter Rowan told me. “I need to trust him every time I get on, and he needs to trust me to keep him safe over a jump. I try to bond with him on the ground. I bathe him, hand-graze him and simply spend time with him.”
Mary-Clare Veteto, who dreamed of owning a horse as a child, is grateful to make that dream come true for her daughter. And, despite the prohibitive cost, horse ownership creates hardworking, strong and confident young women, making them worth every penny.
“Horses provide a shared passion for both mothers and daughters at a really critical stage ... from preadolescence through the teen years,” Mary-Clare said. “Instead of growing apart or clashing, we spend hours in the car together analyzing everything we can about how to become a better rider. Horses provide a shared focus that keeps us close at a time when many daughters are pulling away.”