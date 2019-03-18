Grammy Award-winning band Mumford & Sons has added a second date in Denver on its "Delta Tour."
The British alternative rock band now will play Aug. 16 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, in addition to its sold-out Aug. 15 show. Tickets are $40 to $100 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
The guys will play songs from their four albums, including their debut record, 2009's "Sigh No More," and their latest, last year's "Delta." Hit singles include "Little Lion Man," "The Cave" and "I Will Wait."