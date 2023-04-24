Muffin the Moose has been sighted all across Colorado.

Mount Evans. Sapphire Point. Red Rocks Park. Garden of the Gods. The Great Sand Dunes. Denver Botanic Gardens.

But he’s not your ordinary moose — he’s several feet shorter and at least 1,000 pounds lighter. He also has an Instagram page. And dresses up.

Denver-based Anna Phillips has gained a large following from her love of moose, managing an account dedicated to the adventures of Muffin, a stuffed moose toy, and another where she posts videos of moose daily (@moosefoto).

“I have been in love with moose since I can remember,” Phillips wrote in an email.

Muffin’s account has garnered over 4,300 followers, and Phillips’ moose videos account has a whopping 131,000 followers — made up of fellow moose lovers from across the world, Phillips said.

“I have had some amazing responses from my followers,” she said. “Several people have shared their experiences saying that seeing a moose post every day makes them feel mentally and emotionally better.”

Phillips began sharing her love of moose about 10 years ago with the moose photo account.

“When I created my very first Instagram account, I knew it had to be moose something,” she said. “At some point, I decided I only want to post moose photos there.”

While she had always liked the animal, she became enamored with them over two decades ago when visiting Alaska, she said.

The page grew as she shared fun photos and videos of the unique creatures. She tries to post daily, with most clips sent in from followers. The posts range from professionally photographed portraits of the animal to funny home videos of moose attempting to break into a cabin.

Just a few years after creating the moose photo account, she received a present: Muffin. The stuffed animal came with a book, “If You Give A Moose A Muffin.” So, it didn’t take Phillips very long to name her new friend, she said.

“When I opened the box I knew — this is going to be my favorite moose,” she said.

Ever since receiving Muffin, Phillips has documented their adventures together, from Hawaii to Finland to Chicago.

“At the moment of creating Muffin’s account, I wanted to take photos of my own life journey and my travels. However, I didn’t want photos of ‘look I am here, look what I am doing,’” she said. “I wanted to make it more fun, because I am a professional photographer.”

But nothing beats the destinations in Muffin’s home state of Colorado — and boy, has Muffin explored it.

“Muffin’s account became not just cute photos of him, but a creative approach to show my life, to show what I do — eating a lot of doughnuts, visiting Denver Botanic Gardens, celebrating my birthday as his,” Phillips said.

One of Phillips’ favorite things to post is slow-motion videos of Muffin flying through the air at different places.

“He has been ‘flying’ at the Garden of the Gods, in the middle of a field of flowers in Estonia and dancing in the middle of Georgetown, Colorado,” she said.

With such a large following, Phillips now uses her platforms to support moose sanctuaries and rehabilitation centers around the world.

“There are big and small nonprofit organizations, and there are just people who try to support animals. Sometimes they don’t have time or skills to ask for help or donations,” she said.

Some organizations she highlights include Moose Mamas in Anchorage, Alaska. There, experts raise and care for orphaned moose calves with the goal of release.

“For big nonprofit organizations it’s a little easier to get help, because they have a big team for that,” Phillips said. “However, there are very small nonprofit organizations like Moose Mamas from Alaska and Arthur Milaev, from Tver, Russia, that do not have a team to bring in donations.”

In addition to her advocacy work, she also works to educate viewers with posts, including information on what to do when you come in contact with a moose in the wild. (Hint: don’t approach, unless it's Muffin.)

Phillips has been able to see a moose up close once at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

“It was a blast to see a moose in-person so close,” she said. “As we entered the facility, I saw a moose laying against the fence. I told my husband to pull over immediately so I could get photos.”

As for where Muffin will be spotted next, Phillips isn’t too sure. But what she is sure of: He’s going to have some doughnuts.