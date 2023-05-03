Access to one of Colorado's most iconic trails has been cut off by a mudslide.

Officials announced Wednesday debris had flowed from the steep slopes of Glenwood Canyon, blocking the road to the Hanging Lake trailhead. The slide happened Monday afternoon, according to a news release, which added the trail itself to the cascade-fed pool had been spared.

The release said nobody was injured or trapped on the other side of the mudslide. A representative handling reservations to hike the trail said people were being refunded and rescheduled, as time slots won't be available until after the debris was cleared.

Updates are being posted at visitglenwood.com, which on Wednesday morning indicated reservations would be on hold through Friday.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews started clearing Hanging Lake's access road Tuesday, according to the news release.

"Next, crews will remove mudslide material from next to the access road, in order to restore a drainage channel for future flooding and mudflows," the release read. "Crews are also assessing how likely there will be another mudslide in the area."

Such concerns accompanied an announcement ahead of summer 2022, when the Hanging Lake trail reopened after nearly a year closed in the wake of the Grizzly Creek fire. The blaze left the hillsides barren, making Interstate 70 and trails in the canyon more susceptible to flooding and rock fall and mud flows.

"Any time you're in an area around where a wildfire has burned, that risk is increased," White River National Forest spokesperson David Boyd told The Gazette at the time.

He said that was part of the reason for shuttle rides no longer being offered to the trail at the time, as were debuted with the reservation system in 2019. In the case of sudden rains or other hazards in the canyon, "it's easier to get people out if they're in their own vehicles," Boyd said at the time.

The closure at Hanging Lake comes at a time of increased mudslides in the area as above-average snowpack melts from the mountains. According to a report from 9News, the city of Glenwood Springs is preparing for a long cleanup around another recreation spot, Red Mountain, after three slides in a week.