When you hear the word “library” you most likely imagine endless shelves of books. Maybe some movies, magazines and newspapers.

But libraries around the country offer way more than New York Times bestsellers and research materials these days, and the majority of it is free. Think streaming movies and music, help with tracing your family tree, toy checkouts for kids, tutors, test prep, access to state parks and tourist attractions and more.

“If I found someone who’d never tried out the library and didn’t know what we had to offer, I’d tell them to go and walk around and find out what we have there,” said Pikes Peak Library District’s public relations and marketing manager Carla Bamesberger.

“Or follow us on social media, and you’ll get an idea of what we have to offer.”

Here’s a smattering of PPLD offerings:

• Colorado state parks pass and backpack: Each backpack includes a state parks pass, a Colorado trees and wildflower guide, night sky guide, fishing basics sheet, binoculars and more. It checks out for one week; ppld.org/check-out-state-parks.

• Toy Library: Cheyenne Mountain Library, East Branch Library, Fountain Library, Library 21c, Penrose Library and Sand Creek Library now have toy libraries where parents can check out items for their kids up to age 5; ppld.org/Toy-Library-Launch.

• Pikes Peak Culture Pass: Patrons 12 and older who have a valid PPLD library card can book a free day pass to museums and other cultural institutions, including Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Glen Eyrie Castle, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Space Foundation Discovery Center; ppld.org/culturepass.

• HelpNow: The database offers live tutoring and homework help with math, science, social studies and English for kids in kindergarten through college. It also helps people fill out applications for federal financial student aid for higher education; ppld.org/databases/helpnow.

• Makerspaces: If you’ve got a creative project brewing, head to a PPLD branch, where you can record music albums; make videos; use 3D printers; convert old media devices, like VHS tapes, into modern technology, like DVDs; use sewing machines and more. If you can’t demonstrate you know how to use the equipment, PPLD offers classes and online guides; ppld.org/ makerspaces.

• Computer skills: For those who want to learn computer basics, Microsoft Word, how to use the internet, email and other technology skills, take advantage of Northstar Digital Literacy; research.ppld.org/computers-internet.

• Law Collection: PPLD houses one of the four public law libraries in Colorado. The public has access to legal databases, legal aid resources, programming about legal topics and law librarians; research.ppld.org/lawand legalresources.

• Hoopla: PPLD patrons get access to free digital videos, music, books and comics. You can download thousands of titles immediately and watch or read them on your smartphone, tablet or computer; research.ppld.org/elibrary/Hoopla.

• Kanopy: Forget Netflix. With a library card you can watch more than 30,000 films, including documentaries, indies, classics, children’s movies and world cinema; research.ppld.org/elibrary/kanopy.

• Freegal: The free service allows PPLD patrons to download five songs per week and stream five hours of music every day. The app is available on most smartphones and tablets, and the website is available for PCs and Macs; research.ppld.org/elibrary/Freegal.

• Entertainment: Several branches, including Library 21c and Old Colorado City Library, offer a multitude of board games for check-out, including Clue, Cards Against Humanity and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle. Library 21c also has lawn games for check-out, such as badminton, croquet and pickleball; ppld.org/board-games, ppld.org/lawn-games.

• Gardening: Manitou Springs Library and High Prairie Library in Falcon have seed libraries. You can pick up a few seed packets or drop off extra seeds for others; ppld.org/grow-with-library.

• Education Resource Center: East Library provides materials for families wanting to support their children’s skills in math, science, art, music, computers and more. Adults without a high school diploma can use GED and HiSET test prep and Career Online High School. Other classes include English as a Second Language and Path to Citizenship; ppld.org/ged, ppld.org/esl.

• Help for entrepreneurs: Patrons can access business databases, community resources, Entrepreneur in Residence program, a business librarian and more; research.ppld.org.

Contact the writer: 636-0270