OPENING

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” Early Access Event — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Four friends decide to take their book club to Italy for a relaxing vacation, but their trip turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when things go off the rails after secrets are revealed.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Love Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). After a young woman’s fiancé dies, she tries to ease her pain by sending romantic texts to his old cellphone and forms a connection with the man who now owns the old phone number.

ONGOING

“Air” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of salesman Sonny Vaccora’s partnership with NBA rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” — (Comedy, PG-13, 105 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Margaret must find a way to navigate through new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence when her family moves from New York City to the suburbs in New Jersey.

“Beau is Afraid” — (Comedy horror, R, 179 minutes). After his mother dies, a paranoid man must face his darkest fears during his odyssey to get back home.

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” — Grade: C, Katie Walsh. (Documentary, not rated, 129 minutes). The story of George Foreman’s life and boxing career.

“Chevalier” — (Drama, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story of the rise and downfall of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist, composer and son of an African slave.

“Come Out in Jesus Name” — (Documentary, not rated, 90 minutes). The story of pastor Greg Locke and a group of unconventional preachers who sparked an important awakening in the Christian Church by casting out demons.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Evil Dead Rise” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). Two estranged sisters’ reunion is cut short when they have to figure out a way to survive flesh-possessing demons.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Afghan interpreter Ahmed saves Army Sgt. John Kinley’s life after they are ambushed. When Kinley finds out Ahmed and his family will not be given safe passage to America as was promised, he returns to the war zone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the Taliban hunts them down.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“Nefarious” — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). During a psychiatric evaluation on the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted killer declares he is a demon and claims that the psychiatrist will soon commit three murders of his own.

“Polite Society” — (Action, PG-13, 104 minutes). Ria Khan pulls off an ambitious wedding heist to keep her older sister Lena from getting married.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” — (Horror, R, 103 minutes). When Father Gabriele Amorth, the chief exorcist of the Vatican, investigates a young boy’s possession, he uncovers an old conspiracy the Vatican has kept hidden.

“Renfield” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Renfield, Dracula’s servant, longs for a life that doesn’t include Dracula’s demands and the bloodshed that come with the demands.

“Sisu” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). A solitary prospector will go to any lengths to get back the gold the Nazis stole from him.

“Somewhere in Queens” — (Comedy, R, 106 minutes). Leo is happy working in the family construction business and living in Queens, N.Y., with his wife and son, Sticks. All that changes when Sticks gets a chance to play basketball in college. While in college, sudden heartbreak threatens Sticks’ chance to play basketball and Leo will go to any lengths to keep him on his new path, even if it means tearing the family apart.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE