Garden of the Gods will once again fall silent and be free of fumes for a couple of upcoming mornings.
First is Wednesday, when the park will host its final Early Bird Hikes and Bikes event of the year, from 5 a.m.-8 a.m.
The next time the Garden will block roads to vehicles is Oct. 9, for the regular fall edition of Motorless Morning. It will be only foot, bike and skateboard traffic in the park that day from 5 a.m.-noon. Skateboards are not allowed for Early Bird Hikes and Bikes day.
Visitors can either park at the visitor center on 30th Street, at the overflow lot across the visitor center along the park's main entrance, or at the trading post lot on the other side of the Garden. For people with disabilities, designated parking will be available at the visitor center and a shuttle will drive into the Central Garden upon request.