A mosquito lands on a camper while he’s talking to a ranger.

The camper reaches to swat it.

“Sir, you’re in a National Park,” the ranger says. “Everything is protected.”

The camper slaps the mosquito anyway.

“You’re not supposed to feed the animals,” the camper replies.

That’s one of several running jokes among the park rangers serving in the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, which has seen an impressive mosquito season this year.

“We say there’s not a single mosquito here. They’re all married and have big families,” park ranger Fred Bunch said jokingly.

So, what’s with all the pesky bloodsuckers?

The mosquito season at Great Sand Dunes is not new — in fact, it’s an annual occurrence. Each year, the park has a six-week mosquito season during the summer.

The mosquitoes come to the area around mid-June, when the park’s Medano Creek gets low and warm, making for the perfect breeding ground for the insects, Bunch said.

“Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water,” Bunch said. “Once the creek starts to flow in the spring, there’s pools and backwater areas where they breed.”

The park also does not use repellent sprays in an effort to preserve the natural ecosystem, leading to larger populations.

This year’s rainy weather has impacted the number of mosquitoes in and around Great Sand Dunes, though, leading to larger swarms than usual.

“It fluctuates year to year. If there’s a drier year, there’s less mosquitoes. In a wetter year, there are more mosquitoes,” Bunch said.

The good news: The mosquitoes aren’t on top of the food chain.

“We see a lot of dragonflies and other fly catchers and things like that,” Bunch said. “There’s a pond on the west side just teeming with tadpoles. All those contribute, working their way up the food chain.”

And the season will soon be winding down, Bunch said.

“It’s starting to wane a little bit, but it’s still pretty bad in places,” Bunch said. “As you get later into the summer, so usually by the end of July, they’re not as bad as they were.”

As for tips for avoiding bites, Bunch recommends wearing long sleeves and go during the day, since the mosquitoes are more active in the evening. Try to stay away from grassy areas where they tend to concentrate. Oh, and don’t forget bug spray.