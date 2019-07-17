HIGHLANDS RANCH — The excavation of triceratops fossils has concluded at a construction site in Highlands Ranch, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) said Tuesday.
“We ended the dig with the excavation of a nicely preserved vertebra," said Tyler Lyson, the museum’s curator of vertebrate paleontology. "The rule of thumb is to dig one meter around the last unearthed fossil, and if no other fossils are found within that meter, it is unlikely any others will be recovered."
The fossils were discovered by construction workers at a site near Wind Crest, a continuing care retirement community.