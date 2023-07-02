Anachronisms abound at La Foret Conference & Retreat Center on this early summer afternoon.

And you would be forgiven if you thought you’d made a wrong turn and ended up at the Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur.

Perhaps it’s the woman dressed in a 12th- century, jewel-toned teal dress with lavender accents who climbs out of a minivan that’s throwing you off, or the man in a blousy white shirt and old-fashioned short pants sitting on a bench and resting his sword tip in the dirt.

But once you’re inside the historic Ponderosa Lodge in Black Forest, the occasion crystallizes. The space hums with the palpable energy of wedding preparations. On the second floor the bridal party and groomsmen slide into their teal and lavender medieval outfits, most custom-made by the bride, Rebecca Morgan. Creating 15 ensembles for a Celtic Renaissance-themed wedding took her about a year.

The men and women are separated by a blue curtain on wheels, though a peek into the men’s space reveals another anachronistic sighting — the costumed wedding officiant, who’s wearing a Three Musketeers-like tricorne adorned with a large yellow feather, sits quietly at a table, a bottle of Diet Pepsi in front of him.

“Don’t forget your headpiece,” Rebecca calls out to her soon-to-be-husband, Kevin Morgan, as she peers through the curtain. A crown rests atop her pile of braided dark hair, though she’s still wearing a plaid shirt and paisley harem pants — the groom isn’t allowed to see her in her wedding dress until their pre-wedding photos.

Rebecca finally steps into the white gown pooled on the wood floor. Trumpet sleeves, a creamy gold inset panel for the skirt, cream brocade with gold designs, and all the beads from her mother’s wedding dress are sewed onto the center panel of her skirt.

“It’s the one garment I’ve made for myself that I haven’t held back on the trims or materials at all,” said Rebecca, who started making hand-sewn dresses at 8. She worked in a tailor shop for four years before her current job as a receptionist at a detox facility. “It’s gorgeous and ornate.”

The whole day is her childhood vision come to life. When she was 4, her mother showed her the 1938 film “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” starring Errol Flynn in the titular role. There was no going back.

“I always said I would grow up and marry Robin Hood,” Rebecca said. “I always wanted a Sherwood Forest wedding.”

Her mother, Judy Haile, laces up co-maid of honor Katie Olson’s corseted teal bodice with its puffed shoulders and Irish claddagh soutache running along the hem — the triangular knot featured in much of Irish design.

“I never knew when I introduced her to Errol Flynn it would wind up like this,” Haile said. “She just fell in love with Robin Hood.”

From across the partition comes Kevin’s booming voice. He’s a longtime actor and singer, and it shows.

“Rebecca, I don’t know where my pants are.”

The frazzled bride furrows her brow: “I folded them up inside his tunic,” she says to the crowd around her.

A moment later, that same distinctive voice: “I found my pants.”

Theirs is a love story born on stage at the Iron Springs Chateau half a dozen years ago. The couple, who live in Monument, met in 2017 during “Jenny Jones — Spy Catcher!,” Rebecca’s second show at the Manitou Springs theater known for its melodrama. Kevin, a regular in casts since the ’90s, was also in “Jenny Jones,” but not until another actor was fired two weeks before opening night.

“I walked in on a Monday and saw a strange guy on stage learning choreography,” Rebecca said. “They called him in to rescue the show and make sure we could open.”

The show went on, and the two fell into a slow burn of a friendship that eventually caught fire. They indulged their mutual love of tea and began to frequent the now defunct Montague’s Coffee and Tea, where they’d each get a pot of a steamy brew and a slice of coconut cake, the latter of which will serve as their wedding cake on this sunny June afternoon.

And they began doing more shows together. Kevin, who graduated from Rampart High School, mostly works with Iron Springs, though he’s done other community theater. Rebecca, a St. Mary’s High School graduate, has performed with Opera Theatre of the Rockies and also sings at the Glen Eyrie’s Madrigal Banquet every Christmas.

“He’d run lines and practice choreography outside rehearsals and it bloomed from that,” Rebecca said.

Together six years, they were engaged 18 months ago. It’s a first marriage for both.

While the groom is used to running around in costumes after years of performing and does enjoy a Renaissance festival, the themed wedding is more about satisfying his bride’s childhood fantasy.

“I knew it would be different,” said Kevin, who works in audio visual. “I suspected something like this might happen. We’ll go along with it. We’ll go with the flow.”

The wedding takes place in a patch of forest a short walk from the lodge, where a costumed duo plays and guests wearing a variety of medieval and contemporary fashions mingle. King Kevin strides across the meadow to the altar, then Rebecca his queen. A man wearing fairy wings and a flower headdress skips down the aisle, flinging flower petals to and fro and earning laughs from guests.

“Love is spelled W-O-R-K,” says the wedding officiant.

The crowd laughs, Rebecca and Kevin become the Morgans, and they stroll back to the lodge for a reception, this time exiting Sherwood Forest together.

What does the king love about his new wife?

“Her warmth and creativity. Also her determination,” he said. “She’s nice but she doesn’t put up with things. She tells me when I’m out of line. We have open communication. She’ll call me on it, which I appreciate.”

The queen is equally effusive.

“He is so much more than I ever thought I’d be able to find,” she said. “I love how he makes himself laugh. There’s no sweeter music in the world. He’s not overly romantic, but there’s more to relationship than romance. The way he shows he cares speaks so much more than flowery language with rose petals.”

