Q&A with Arlene Padilla

Question: Six words to describe your food?

Answer: Enchanting like New Mexico, mouthwatering, authentic, comforting, savory, delightful

Q. Three words to describe you?

A. Fun, giving, spontaneous

Q. Proudest moment as a chef?

A. Hosting cooking classes with kindergartners and seeing smiles on their faces along with their teachers as they embraced the Mexican heritage and culture.

Q. Favorite ingredient?

A. Red chile

Q. Most overrated ingredient?

A. Black truffle — it is stale, not appealing and tastes like cardboard

Q. Favorite local ingredient?

A. Pueblo green chile

Q. One food you detest?

A. Oysters

Q. Foods you can't live without?

A. Eggs, bacon, milk, steak and lime

Q. Most embarrassing moment in the kitchen?

A. At our first location, the kitchen was open with no privacy. Each day we had a show. I dropped a 12-quart stainless steel pressure cooker full of cooked beans. Thankfully, it was already depressurized but as it slipped through my fingers the lid unlocked, fell on the concrete brick floor and beans ricocheted off the roof.

Q. Favorite celebrity chef?

A. Rachael Ray — she’s bubbly and seems like she’d be very fun to have a glass of wine with.

Q. What's your favorite knife?

A. Chef’s knife

Q. Hardest lesson you've learned?

A. How to properly deal with the public

Q. Best food city in America?

A. Albuquerque, N.M., for its diverse cuisine and culture.

Q. Favorite music to cook by?

A. Celia Cruz, Elvis Crespo and Selena

Q. Favorite cookbook?

A. Cocinas de New Mexico. The author is unknown; it is a community recipe book

Q. What show would you pitch to the Food Network?

A. Arlene’s Mean Cuisine. I make American, Asian-fusion, with Indian and Italian, which I love to call MexItalian

Q. Weirdest thing you've eaten?

A. Rabbit in the desert with my dad.

Q. You're making an omelette — what's in it?

A. I’m a meat eater. I love bacon, ham, kielbasa, onions, my homemade chorizo, diced green chile; then smothered with my green chile sauce and melted pepper jack cheese

Q. After-work hangout?

A. At my Arlene’s Beans bar. Someone we know usually comes in and we suck them in with conversation and great libation and we only live a mile away.