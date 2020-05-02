The news isn’t pretty about monarch butterflies.
The Halloween-colored beauties are scheduled to make their annual guest appearance in our area soon. The bulk of the crowd will flit through in May and June, with some later stragglers into the summer months.
One unsourced story making the social media rounds claims a larger-than-normal population of monarchs will glide through Colorado this year. That is most certainly not the case, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. While we might see average numbers as compared to previous years, the overall population of the insects is drastically declining, putting them at risk of endangerment.
“The Western population is down to about 30,000 butterflies in the last two winter counts,” says Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit organization known for its work protecting endangered species. “The Eastern population had a better year in the winter of 2018-2019 than they have had in a while, but this year’s population count, in the winter of 2019-2020, was down by half.”
Consider this: In the ’90s, there were around a billion monarch butterflies in the Eastern population. Now there are 112 million and 30,000 in the Western population.
“It’s scary and eye-opening,” says Curry. “They used to be so common.”
Colorado is an interesting region for the butterflies. The Eastern and Western populations of monarchs are divided by the Rocky Mountains, with the Western group migrating throughout California, and the Eastern group migrating from Michoacán, Mexico, to Canada. Coloradans likely see an intermingling of butterflies from both populations.
“We’ve been seeing the overwintering sites in Mexico, where they’re hanging out and staying safe for the winter, experiencing some habitat loss and climate change,” says Chris Garcia-Hellmuth, butterfly coordinator at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster, near Denver. “The trends we’ve seen in overwintering populations are going down. We’ll probably see around the same number as we have been seeing.”
That means about several thousand in the Pikes Peak region, maybe more if the weather produces spring storms with high winds, which help push the butterflies along. But the monarchs that start the generational journey will never make it to their final destination. The first group will start in Mexico and end in mid-Texas, where they lay their eggs and die. Their offspring will fly even farther up, lay their eggs and die, and so on. One generation of monarchs lives about two to four weeks. It takes about five generations of butterflies to arrive at their final destination.
Monarchs are on the threshold of migratory collapse due to loss of habitat, climate change, urban sprawl and the use of insecticides and herbicides such as Roundup. As they make their cross-country journey, there are fewer and fewer places with the milkweed plant, which provides fuel for their arduous trip.
“The Western population has declined by 99 percent,” says Curry. “Their situation is dire.”
There are a few ways people can help monarchs. Plant milkweed, but make sure it’s a variety native to Colorado, such as showy milkweed. Stop using herbicides and insecticides. Don’t spray Roundup on every weed that sprouts up through a sidewalk.
And check the label of any plant you buy. If it says it’s been treated for aphids, that means it’s been treated with an insecticide and will be harmful to butterflies and bees. Plant flowers such as verbena, santana and alyssum.
Losing monarchs would be “heartbreaking,” says Curry. It would also create turmoil in the ecological system. The butterflies probably have some role in pollination due to the distances they travel, she says. And some songbirds rely on the butterflies as food, while many types of insects eat monarch eggs and caterpillars.
“They’re still in so much trouble, even though everyone loves them,” Curry says. “Are humans willing to make changes to save something they really love?”
