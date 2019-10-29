Monarch Mountain will be opening Friday through Sunday starting November 1, marking its earliest opening day in 50 years.
Lifts including Caterpillar, Tumbelina, and Pioneer will spin from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the Rental Shop, Sidewinder Saloon, Java Stop, and Elation Sports open for business. Ski and Ride School will also be offering beginner groups and limited private lessons. Adult lift tickets during the early season will be $57. Get all the details here.
Monarch Mountain sits at a base elevation of 10,790 feet along the Continental Divide, which allows the resort to blanket their slopes entirely in 100% natural powder. Skiers and riders can enjoy 1,162 vertical feet of diverse skiing terrain consisting of tree skiing, alpine bowls, and intermediate to expert level runs. The average snowfall typically lands around 350 inches per year with the season lasting around five months from late November to early April. The mountain received seven inches of fresh snow over the last 24 hours.
