Desmond Amofah, a popular YouTuber known as "Etika," has been found dead a week after he went missing, authorities said. He was 29-years-old.
The New York Police Department said Amofah went missing on the night of June 19. Authorities found his body in the East River on Monday after responding to a call about a person floating in the water near South Street Seaport, a department spokesperson told CBS News.
He was unresponsive and EMS pronounced him deceased, the spokesperson said. The investigation is ongoing and a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.