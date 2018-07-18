6-minute Berry Cobbler Mugs
Yield: 2 servings (makes 2⅓ cups total)
2/3 cup flour
3 1/2 tablespoons sugar
Generous 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 or 3 pinches sea salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces
2 cups fresh or frozen (partially defrosted, undrained) mixed berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries or blackberries (halve any large berries)
1 tablespoon clover honey or maple syrup
Scoops of ice cream or dollops of whipped cream for serving (optional)
Procedure:
Stir together the flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt in a 2½- to 3-cup microwave-safe bowl, then add the butter.
Cover with waxed paper. Microwave on high for 40 seconds, or until the butter melts. Stir thoroughly, then re-cover; microwave on high for 45 seconds. Stop and stir well, then re-cover and microwave on high for another 45 seconds. Stir again. (Don’t worry about any small lumps; they are OK.)
Divide the berries and honey between two microwave-safe mugs, stirring to incorporate. Divide all but a generous 1/3 cup of the crumble between the two portions, lightly folding it in. Sprinkle the remaining crumble over each portion. Loosely cover and microwave on high, for 1½ minutes. If the berries aren’t cooked through and bubbling, microwave on high for 30 to 50 seconds more.
Let stand to cool slightly. Top with ice cream or whipped cream, if desired, and serve. Nutrition (using maple syrup : Calories: 440; total fat: 13 g; saturated fat: 7 g; sodium: 270 mg; total carbohydrates: 76 g; dietary fiber: 4 g; sugars: 40 g; protein: 5 g.
From cookbook author Nancy Baggett.