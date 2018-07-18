Microwave-Baked Potato, Bacon, Chive and Cheese Soup Mugs
Yield: 1 to 2 servings (makes 2¼ cups)
1 large (5 1/2- to 6-inch, about 12-ounce) baking potato, punctured through the middle with a thin knife
2 generous tablespoons unsalted butter
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 slices bacon (do not use low-fat or turkey bacon)
3 tablespoons chopped celery or onion
1 1/2 cups flavorful low-sodium chicken broth
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon mustard, preferably Dijon
3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish
2 to 4 tablespoons shredded mild cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, for garnish
Procedure
Place the potato on a paper plate. Microwave on high for 8 minutes, then pierce it with the tines of a fork to check doneness. If it’s not quite done, microwave on high for 1 to 1½ minutes more. Cool slightly, then cut open the potato lengthwise. Add the butter; use a fork to thoroughly mash it into the hot potato flesh. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Line a plate with a double layer of paper towels. Place the bacon on it, then scatter the celery or onion on top. Cover with a double thickness of paper towels. Microwave on high for 2 minutes, then turn over the bacon; re-cover with the paper towels. Microwave on high for 30 to 60 seconds; stopping to check frequently, until the bacon is browned and crisped. Let cool, then crumble the bacon on its paper towel.
Thoroughly stir together the broth, cornstarch, mustard and chives in a 1-quart glass measuring cup or microwave-safe bowl. Stir in the bacon and celery or onion.
Scrape the baked potato flesh from its skin (discard the skin); stir that into the bowl, to form a soup.
Microwave (uncovered) on high for 2½ minutes. Stir, then microwave for 1 minute more, or until the soup has thickened and is bubbling hot. Use an oven mitt to transfer the soup to a large (2⅓-cup) mug or divide between two 1¼-cup mugs.
Scatter the cheese on top (to taste). Garnish with more chives, and serve. Nutrition (using onion, based on 2 servings) Calories: 390; total fat: 24 g; saturated fat: 11 g; cholesterol: 50 mg; sodium: 920 mg; total carbohydrates: 35 g; dietary fiber: 4 g; sugars: 3 g; protein: 9 g.
From cookbook author Nancy Baggett.