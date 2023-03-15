Anyone interested in one of Colorado's latest National Park Service additions is invited to a series of upcoming meetings.

They have been scheduled ahead of the agency drafting a "foundation document" for Amache National Historic Site, the place on the state's southeast plains where thousands of Japanese-Americans were imprisoned as part of the government's "relocation" roundup during World War II. Camp Amache, as it's been known, was declared a national historic site last year.

Starting next month in Denver, the 11 meetings are "an important step to obtain stakeholder, partner and community feedback as we articulate the historic and cultural significance of Amache National Historic Site," the park service's Janet Frederick said in a news release.

The release explained foundation documents as reflecting "underlying guidance for future planning and management decisions." With the help of public comments and suggestions, the documents outline key aspects and challenges related to National Park Service lands.

On the prairie near the town of Granada, Amache is marked by rebuilt and restored buildings, including barracks, a water tower and guard tower, along with old foundations and a cemetery of infants. There's also a memorial for prisoners who left to volunteer their services for America's war effort.

The men, women and children kept at Amache were taken from their homes on the West Coast. That's where most of the National Park Service's upcoming meetings will be hosted.

The first is set for 2 p.m. April 2 at Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple. An online virtual meeting will be held April 4, followed the next evening by a meeting at the Granada Community Center. Between a series in California, Colorado's last meeting is set for June 10 at Arvada's Simpson United Methodist Church.

Comments can be posted on the National Park Service's project website. For that page and more information on the meetings, go to: https://bit.ly/3YIn4Vd