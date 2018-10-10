I have no regrets about taking a kitchen shortcut where I can. You can find a gadget for almost any task these days, but the best investments are multitaskers that earn their keep in terms of money spent and kitchen real estate.
If one thing ticks all those boxes, it’s a food processor.
Food writer Nicki Sizemore is so much of a food-processor evangelist that she wrote “The Food Processor Family Cookbook” and heavily featured a food processor in her book “Build-a-Bowl: Whole Grain + Vegetable + Protein + Sauce = Meal.”
Sizemore became enamored of the food processor after she had her first child and a kitchen big enough to keep the processor on the counter.
“It became my sous-chef,” Sizemore says. “I use my food processor more than any other tool in my kitchen.”
Whether you are still on the fence about buying a food processor or need a nudge to dust yours off, here are some ideas about what you can do with a food processor, plus tips to make the most of it:
• Make quick work of tedious tasks, chopping carrots, onions, celery, root vegetables and winter squash from coarse to fine. Sizemore’s a fan of processing the classic mix of diced celery, onion and carrots that forms the backbone of many soups and stews. Break the vegetables into 1- to 2-inch chunks first. Please, no throwing in whole veggies.
• Bloody box-grater fingers are no fun, so shred or grate those large amounts of cheese. The shredding disc is wonderful, too, to shred carrots for carrot cake.
• Using the slicing disc, you can create layers for gratins, if not quite as thinly as a mandolin or your knife, and piles of cabbage for slaw in a matter of minutes, even seconds. And I can hardly imagine making my pesto any other way.
A food processor has a few unexpected tricks up its sleeve, too. Chopping is practical and necessary, but a bit of a yawn when it comes to neat kitchen tricks. So what else can your food processor do?
Try making a perfectly emulsified mayonnaise. Knead dough (skip the dough blade and use the regular blade) or mix a cake batter. Pulse together a pie crust without the risk of overworking the dough or melting the butter. Sizemore even does away with the separate bowls for something like muffins by using the food processor to pulse the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.
Grind meat that is less pasty and possibly cheaper than you’d get at the grocery store. Sizemore makes lots of nut butters (one ingredient: roasted nuts) in her food processor and loves that they come out of the machine slightly warm from the friction. One of my favorite new food-processor hacks is a thick, spreadable and colorful whipped cream from Stella Parks at Serious Eats that is made with freeze-dried fruit.
• Know what not to do with it. Save the hot soup for your blender or immersion blender; it can splash out of a food processor. Even if that doesn’t happen, getting the soup out can be tricky without a pour spout on the bowl.
Don’t throw things into the food processor that might damage the blade, such as ice or, if you were ever curious, bones. Sizemore doesn’t like using it to chop watery fruits and vegetables, which can break down more than you want or leave a pool of liquid. And very soft cheese can end up forming a paste at the bottom of the bowl.
• Use the food processor to be thrifty and cut food waste. Stale bread? Grind it into breadcrumbs. Too many cookies? Grind those, too, for an easy press-in pie or tart crust or an ice-cream topping. Sizemore recommends taking surplus roasted vegetables and pureeing them into soup. When extra herbs build up, whir together a pesto or salsa verde.
• Buy smart. If you’re going to buy a food processor, go big or don’t go home. Small models can be handy for prep work, but to get the most done, try for something with a capacity of 11 to 14 cups. You won’t have to empty the bowl as often, plus you’ll still get the shredding and slicing discs that are so helpful. Bigger machines, in addition to a higher capacity, have strong motors, which is key to such food as pizza dough.
And don’t worry about finding one with tons of features and accessories: As long as you have a process and pulse button, the slicing and shredding discs and the traditional blade, you’re set.
• Then take good care of it — and yourself. It’s fine for food-processor bowls and lids to go in the dishwasher, but it’s best to hand wash your blade. Sizemore prefers using a brush, since a sponge can snag on the sharp edge. She also recommends not letting a dirty bowl sit around. It’s easier to clean before food cakes on and dries.