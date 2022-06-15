Officials have drafted a plan for the future of a park expected to become more popular as more homes sprout on the plains east of Colorado Springs.
Homestead Ranch Regional Park's master plan will be a guiding document for the 458-acre preserve between Peyton and Black Forest, outlining management strategies and improvements to be made over the next decade. El Paso County controls the park, a surprising spread of meadows and rocky, forested bluffs that suddenly rise from the flats.
"It's a little far for a lot of us," said Susan Davies, the Trails and Open Space Coalition leader, speaking for city dwellers. "On the other hand, that's one of the fastest-growing areas in the county, so I'm glad they're paying attention to it and saying, 'This might be an area where we might be able to increase recreation.'"
The proposed master plan lays out anticipated population growth in Homestead Ranch's vicinity that figures to outpace average projections around Colorado. The park consists of picnic pavilions, sports fields, a playground, fishing pond and close to 5 1/2 miles of trail.
"It's pretty much for hikers, bicyclists ad equestrians in an area where there isn't a lot of choices," Davies said.
At Homestead Ranch, explorers pick loops that visit pine forests, eye-catching outcrops and awe-inspiring views of Pikes Peak as well as snowy summits seen far south on clear days.
The park's elevation reaches as high as Rattlesnake Butte near 7,400 feet. The draft master plan calls for a trail-accessed overlook there, among recommendations to enhance recreation.
Along with the 5.3 miles of trail officially recognized, officials have identified about 2 miles of visitor-carved singletrack that does not appear on formal maps. Some of those appeal to mountain bikers and hikers "who come to Homestead Ranch as a shaded retreat from the sunny plains and busy urban parts of the county," the draft plan reads, adding: "It may be time to recognize some of the park's singletrack trails as legitimate trails."
That language "gave me pause," Davies said. "'If you put in a social trail, chances are it's going to become a system trail — that is not what we want people to think."
Other recommendations from the proposed plan: developing a fire mitigation strategy and addressing the "consistent problem" of blue-green algae in the pond.
To learn more about Homestead Ranch and future ideas, the county is hosting a hike at 2 p.m. Friday, June 24. Comments can be sent to GregStachon@elpasoco.com; the deadline is July 8.
See the draft master plan here: https://bit.ly/3NYaj4r