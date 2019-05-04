If home is where the heart is, the women and children who call Mary’s Home “home” are seeing daily reminders of a whole lotta love.
On Friday, April 26, nearly 30 landscape professionals donated their time and materials to install a new landscape for previously homeless women and children at Mary’s Home, 3657 Michigan Ave.
The Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado‘s southern chapter members transformed outdoor spaces around the community for their 10th annual Day of Service project.
Begun by Dream Centers of Colorado Springs four years ago to help women and their children “break free from the cycles of poverty and homelessness,” the community is constructing two buildings “with crucial classroom, child care, playground and office spaces for more mothers/children to share life together.” Those buildings needed some landscape TLC, said Dream Centers COO/CFO Michael Anthony in a news release.
“This landscape project is going to make a huge difference for the aesthetics of these buildings and the moms who will be using them,” Anthony said.
Mary’s Home houses 12 mothers and their children. “At Mary’s Home we provide more than shelter. Families receive both medical and behavioral health services. They are welcomed into a safe, trauma-informed place to heal. Beyond healing we provide hope through life skill classes and access to college classes. Mary’s Home offers a chance to break the cycle and rewrite stories,” states dreamcenters.com.
The community provides the families the tools they need to survive independently via a five year-program. To learn more or to volunteer, visit dreamcenters.com/volunteer/.
The Day of Service has been an annual tradition for the ALCC chapter for more than a decade.
“We’re often so busy during the summer that we don’t have time to do anything for the community. It’s a neat way for us to give back,” said Dustin Hamilton with Sunflower Landscapes of Colorado Springs in the release.
In previous projects, they renovated landscaping at the family home of fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick and installed new front yards for residents of the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Woodman Vistas Development.