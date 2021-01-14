CLOSINGS
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual locations.
Buses (Metro Transit): Regular bus service Monday.
Government offices: City, county, State and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.
Post Office: Offices closed and no mail Monday.
Public schools: Most school districts closed Monday. Check with individual districts.
The Gazette: Open regular hours Monday.
Malls, major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.