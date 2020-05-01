Get in a festive Cinco de Mayo spirit with Mason Jar Margs from Cerberus Brewing Co., 702 W. Colorado Ave. Cost is $16 for a quart of Cerberus fresh squeezed margarita ready to pour over ice. Serves four. All alcohol sold with takeout must be with a food order. Go for the smoked brisket grilled cheese. Details: 636-2337, cerberusbrewingco.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Margaritas by the quart from Colorado Springs brewery | Pikes Pick
Tags
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
This Colorado Springs family just sailed the world. Now they're discovering a much different life on land.
-
Plan to camp in Colorado over Memorial Day weekend? Maybe think again
-
Historic Teller County theater named an endangered site in Colorado
-
Classic Happy Trails: A waterfall that must be earned in Colorado Springs
-
Crawfish boils keep going, almost like normal, every week at Momma Pearl's