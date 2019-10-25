From hayrides and farm animals, to corn mazes and green chile and fresh produce, these Colorado pumpkin patches have plenty of fall fun on tap for the entire family.
Good news for last-minute pumpkin pickers: You have plenty of options for finding the perfect pumpkin— and several patches are open through the end of the month.
Bad news: This is the last weekend for some pumpkin patches, but cold and snowy weather is in the forecast, may shorten the end of the season. At least one farm has decided to close on Sunday, and more could follow, so be sure to check for weather and closing updates for these pumpkin patches.
Here's a pumpkin patch map to help you plan your fall fun.
In Colorado Springs:
Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
Activities include hayrides, a hay bale slide, duck races, giant building blocks for kids, bowling, tractor swings and pumpkin tic tac toe. Of course there's also pumpkin picking and plenty of adorable farm animals for petting. Located at 7595 California Drive in Colorado Springs, Saturday will be the last day for the season because cold weather is in the forecast for Sunday. Tickets are $10 per person. Get all the info here.
Miner's Pumpkin Patch
This Colorado Springs pumpkin patch is located at Western Museum of Mining and Industry in north Colorado Springs. According to the website, the pumpkin patch will be open on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 27 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and children 3 & under are free. Tickets can be purchased online, and admission includes one pumpkin and access to outdoor activities, including a hay maze, giant slide and a corn boxes.
Less than 45 minutes away from Colorado Springs
Wishing Star Farms
Boasting the largest petting zoo in the county, this eastern El Paso County farm at 24024 State Highway 94 has a pumpkin patch, duck races, corn bins, a bounce pad, a tire jungle, corn hole and a 'Kids Corral Western Town.' It's open Wednesday though Sunday from 9 - 5 p.m through Oct. 31. Admission is $10 per person, and pony rides and pumpkins are an extra $4 each. More details here.
Colorado Pumpkin Patch
Favorite fall festivities at this Monument Pumpkin patch include a petting zoo, tractor hayrides, laser tag, foosball, pony rides, face painting, laser tag, tube swings and straw slides. There's also plenty of outdoor games including Jenga, checkers, and tic-tac-toe. Colorado Pumpkin Patch is located at 18065 Saddlewood Road in Monument. It's open until Thursday, Oct. 31. Grab all the details here.
Pantaleo Produce and Farms
Pick your pumpkins by moonlight at this Pueblo farm which is open until from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26, and 9.m. -10 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 27th. General admission is $3. Activities, including a corn maze, pony rides, face painting, and inflatable cost extra. Concessions include tamales, chile and roasted corn. Check out the farm's Facebook page for more details.
Millberger Farms
This farm at 28570 US 50 in Pueblo makes bread and green chile on site. Fall activities include a corn maze, organic pumpkin patch, barrel ride, hayrides, and a corn box. Admission is $12 and the farm is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October. Head to the farm's Facebook page for more information.
Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
This is the last weekend for this Canon City pumpkin patch, which is open on Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 10-6 p.m. This weekend is also 'Military & Large Family' weekend. More information visit the pumpkin patch's Facebook page or website.
Around the state
Cottonwood Farms Pumpkin Patch
Wander through a 4-acre corn maze, go squash picking, and enjoy countless farm animals at the Cottonwood Farm. Located at 10600 Isabelle Road in Lafayette, admission is free on weekdays and costs only $5 on Saturdays and Sundays. The farm will open its doors for all your favorite fall activities from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Saturday, Sept. 21 to Thursday, Oct. 31. Children 5 and under and seniors 65 and over are welcomed to stop by for free. For more details, click here.
Anderson Farms
Wander through a 25-acre corn maze, race barnyard pedal karts and share s’mores around the campfire at this this pumpkin patch in Erie, Colorado, which is open until Nov. 3. For thrill-seekers, check out a zombie paintball hunt and terror in the corn. Anderson Farms is located at 6728 County Road 3-1/4 in Erie. Get a full look at all the details here.
Studt’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
If pumpkin picking, giant slides, multiple corn mazes, horse-drawn hayrides, corn cannons, zip-lining, and a petting zoo sound like fall adventure to you, then come out and enjoy the Studt’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze. The Grand Junction Pumpkin patch is open until Oct. 31. Find all the details here.
The Annual Fall Festival and Maze at Flat Acres Farm
Seeking a good pumpkin patch in the Parker area? The Annual Fall Festival and Maze at Flat Acres Farm runs until Thursday, Oct. 31. Activities include a corn maze, kid’s hay bale maze with obstacle courses, duck races, giant Jenga, tractor-pulled hayrides, bounce houses, corn hole, a giant swing set and a petting zoo. Admission is $14 for ages 3-64, seniors 65+ are $5.00 and military members get a 20 percent discount. Get more details here.
Fritzler Farm Park
Nothing says fall like bright orange pumpkins, adorable racing pigs and colorful hayrides. The Fritzler Farm Park pumpkin patch has a beer garden, paintball, pig races, human foosball, corn hole, pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, a corn maze and much more. There’s also a handful of haunted attractions including night time paintball adventures, corn mazes, and scream acres. The fun runs through Saturday, Nov. 2 at 20861 County Road 33 in LaSalle. Pricing varies. Snag all the details here.