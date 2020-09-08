Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, 602 S. Nevada Ave., is open for business.
The hard work this past year by business partners Stacy Poore and Aubrey Day has finally paid off. They had originally hoped to open in May, but COVID-19 threw a wrench into everyone’s plans. For Poore and Day, the closures of government offices significantly slowed building and inspections.
However, they survived and here’s what you can expect from their new store.
The festive, brightly painted store with lovely murals has a cozy, welcoming vibe. As you enter, a full liquor store is to the left and the grocery store is on the right. In addition to national brands, you’ll find a number of local food businesses represented throughout:
• Mission Catering, a branch of Springs Rescue Mission and headed up by chef Tyler Peoples, supplies ready-to-eat options in the grab-and-go area.
• The French Kitchen has fresh daily bread, sandwiches, pastries, desserts and frozen meals available.
• Shawn Saunders, owner of The Sourdough Boulangerie, also brings his fresh breads to the store daily.
• Snowberry Bakehouse stocks granola, biscotti and other baked goods on the shelves.
• Mountain Pie Co. offers savory meat-based pies and sweet pies.
• Outside the Breadbox offers a line of gluten-free baked goods.
• Sawatch Artisan Foods stocks unsalted and salted European-style butters, cheese curds and gouda.
• Mauro Farms Bakery, from Pueblo, supplies more baked goods.
• Taproot Cooperative provides fresh Colorado produce.
• Several local coffee roasters sell their beans there, including Hold Fast Coffee Co., Switchback Coffee Roasters and Colorado Coffee Merchants.
And there are even more local vendors represented on the market’s shelves. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The liquor store is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There’s plenty of free parking in a newly asphalted lot on the south side of the building.
Visit breadandbuttermarket.com.
