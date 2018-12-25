Hangover cures came up in conversation during a culinary tour of Italy’s Piedmont region. Yes, the trip was focused on food and wine, but none of the participants was drinking in excess.
One evening, though, we were marveling at the fact that none of us had hangovers, though we weren’t accustomed to having alcohol at lunch and dinner as well as sampling between times at wineries.
Just in case, though, a nurse on our tour suggested his cure to prevent hangovers: milk thistle.
It’s a popular herbal remedy because it long has been taken to protect the liver. Milk thistle tablets can be taken before and after your night out.
“We do think that milk thistle is a decent remedy for a hangover, mostly due to its liver supportive qualities,” confirmed Joy Williams of the Manitou Wellness Center for Alternative Medicine. “The issue with hangovers usually is dehydration. But when we overdrink, our liver also uses vitamin B to process the alcohol. So vitamin B complex is always a great helper as well.”
As New Year’s Eve approaches, here are other ways to prevent or cure a hangover.
• Make sure you eat first, as that will delay the effect of alcohol on your system. Without food, your body will absorb the alcohol much more quickly, and you’ll feel the effects faster too.
• Alternating an alcoholic drink and a soft drink will cut the amount of alcohol you drink, might cut the calories and will help to rehydrate the body.
• Make sure you drink water before retiring for the evening to keep you hydrated through the night and therefore minimize the effects of dehydration.
Williams said the bigger question, and not only on New Year’s Eve, is: Why do we drink too much?
“STRESSSSSS!” she exclaimed, answering her own question. So for stress, she suggested Ashwagandha.
“It’s an herb from India that can be taken in a tincture or tea form,” Williams said. “This herb is an adaptogen that helps the body adapt to stress, so things aren’t so intense during a stressful time.”
Many herbs can ease stress, but we also can train ourselves to be more peaceful by using simple breathing techniques or taking a walk or jog.
“We are offering a workshop on stress and winter blues at Manitou Wellness Center at 6 p.m., Jan. 18,” Williams said. “This will be a hands-on class learning how to make remedies for detox, tools for coping with post-holiday stress and hangover prevention.” Visit manitouwellness.com to sign up for the workshop and learn about other classes offered.
Check with your doctor before trying herbs or other self-help options for hangovers and stress.