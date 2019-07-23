Ahoy, matey! The Ancient Mariner, longtime bar and music venue at 962 Manitou Ave. in Manitou Springs, is undergoing change under owner Jason Wells, with help from Lyn Ettinger-Harwell.

Say hello to Armadillo Ranch, where you can enjoy Italian barbecue, live music and a full bar. Said Wells, former city administrator of Manitou Springs, “I’m committed to staying in Manitou Springs and wanted a decent place to get a sandwich, have a drink and share with the community.”

Ettinger-Harwell is the consulting chef who has created the menu and will run the kitchen while training a culinary team.

“We’ll have the classic Italian dishes along with sandwiches, soups and salads,” he said. “I’m going to make braciole Neapolitan. It’s thin-sliced Callicrate beef wrapped around a filling of Italian meats and cheeses that is slow cooked.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for the full menu in the dining room. The late night menu in the bar is available 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Details: 374-5580, facebook.com/pg/manitouarmadilloranch.

