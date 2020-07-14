Manitou Springs City Council to discuss possible face mask requirement

Gazette news partner KKTV has learned that Manitou Springs City Council members are scheduled to discuss a possible face mask requirement Tuesday.
City Public Information Officer Alex Trefry said the mayor and city council members brought the idea up after hearing from constituents who observed the rising number of coronavirus cases nationwide. Trefry said the discussion is part of a work session, so the council is not expected to vote on a potential plan.
The city administrator will begin the discussion with a presentation and the council will decide how to move forward. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Click here for more information about the meeting.
