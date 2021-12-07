The Manitou Incline is slated to close for two days next week during infrastructure work on the upper portion of Ruxton Avenue, near the base of the popular trail.
The work scheduled for Dec. 14 and 15 is to test water lines, said Jen Schreuder, spokeswoman for the city of Colorado Springs, the managing entity of the Incline.
"Since it's investigative work, it's hard for (Colorado Springs Utilities) to know exactly which lane or how much of the road will need to be closed," she said, "so they requested that the Incline be closed during the work."
The closure is meant to reduce vehicle and foot traffic "through an already tight section of road," A Colorado Springs parks administrator wrote to followers of the Incline's Facebook fan page.
Schreuder said Tuesday and Wednesday were picked because they are less busy days. The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is also expected to be closed those days.
Schreuder said rangers plan to conduct maintenance on the Incline during the closure.