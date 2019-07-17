The Manitou Incline will be closed to hikers in upcoming weeks during several running events, Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon officials announced Wednesday.
Along with the annual Incline closure during the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, another closure will happen during the Barr Trail Mountain Race.
The Incline will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 28, for the Barr Trail Mountain Race and closed again on Aug. 24 and 25 from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon.
The Incline is closed each year during the events to ensure runners' safety on Barr Trail. Officials close the popular Front Range hike to avoid possible injuries to hikers and runners moving in opposite directions.