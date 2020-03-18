The Manitou Incline is closed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.
Manitou Springs city officials decided Tuesday to close the intense and intensely popular hiking trail, declaring the Incline “an attractive nuisance and health hazard."
Concerns include a lack of suitable sanitization options available to Incline visitors, according to a statement from city officials.
"The Incline is an attraction that averages 1,000 visitors a day, and due to the current state of emergency, the City of Manitou Springs has found it in the best interest of the public, to close the Incline and the shuttle to the Incline until further notice."
The Metro shuttle that visits the Incline will also be closed until further notice.
This story will be updated.
