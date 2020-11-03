Election Day is here.
Will your guy win? What direction will our country take? And maybe most importantly, what flavor of chips will you stress munch through as results come in? Or maybe you’ll be at the bingo hall until the wee hours, or tearing through that leftover Halloween candy.
Here are a few of your fellow constituents’ plans for election night:
Lenora McAndrews Degen: “There will be no leftover Halloween candy in November. I’m no amateur. I will watch. Glued to the TV.”
Laurel Prudhomme: “I’m going to ignore every bit of it and hear the news the next morning.”
Lorelei H Beckstrom: “I’m living in the Republic of Georgia, but still cast my ballot in Colorado Springs — electronically because Colorado is amazing. Because of the time difference, I’ll likely stay up all night and all the next day watching coverage.”
Eva Syrovy: “Watch some senseless reality show while ceaselessly checking my phone.”
Craig Engle: “Praying.”
Michael Lascuola: “It’s possible we won’t know until the next day or later, so I will try not to stress over it, minute by minute.”
Samantha Mierau: “I did my part. I will check in on social media to keep my finger on the pulse of who is having a meltdown periodically. See what my trusted news sources have to say about the vote count.”
Barbara Holtzman Cotter: “I’ll be drinking myself into a stupor and eating pizza.”
Jim Hake: “Watching horror movies. Not as scary as reality.”
Hope Nettie Richardson: “I’ll be purchasing a couple good bottles of Scotch and have various snacks and Kleenex boxes at the ready. I am mentally preparing for being inebriated for one of these various reasons: anxiety, anger, depression, and if all goes well, pure happiness and joy.”
Brian Zahn: “Bunker Boozin’.”
Wendy E. Spital Mike: “I’ll watch PBS with my family, eating and drinking as we are so moved. And not making any plans for the few days following. Planning to lay low for awhile.”
Warren Epstein: “I’m guessing heavy drinking. Celebratory ... or the other thing.”
