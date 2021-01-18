Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by periods of snow showers later in the day. High 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.