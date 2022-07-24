There’s just something about Don Caskey.
It could be his long beard, a mix of white and grayish strands that give off a scruffy sort of Santa look. It’s definitely his hundreds of tattoos, so many tattoos that his covered arms and legs look like puzzle pieces of skin and ink.
He knows his tattoos catch attention. He knows there’s something else about him, a kindness in his eyes or smile that invites strangers, so many strangers, to say “hello.”
You don’t say “hello” to just any stranger. You also don’t get a matching tattoo with just any stranger.
Caskey, as so many realize, isn’t just any stranger. He’s the kind that strikes up conversations at coffee shops and grocery stores and bars and on sidewalks in random cities around the country. It happens a lot.
It happened to me. A few weeks ago, I ran into Caskey at a downtown Colorado Springs cafe. I said hello. He told me about the diagnosis from 2019.
He only had five tattoos back then, back when he was a healthy father of five and a salesman with little facial hair. Then he got sick. It happened fast. Within a few months, he lost 50 pounds. Other scary symptoms followed. Answers from doctors were slow to come.
When the answer came, it wasn’t good. Kidney cancer. Terminal.
“That’s the hand I’ve been dealt,” he told me. “I decided I could wait to die in a little house and be miserable or I could go out and live. I chose to go out and live.”
In May 2020, he got a tattoo, his sixth, of a dying pine tree.
“It reminds me that everybody dies at some point,” he said. “I’ve got more of a timestamp than most.
It’s symbolic. His body might be dying, but he’s still standing.
“The only thing I can take with me is the memories I can make when I’m still alive,” he said.
He decided he wanted memories in the form of tattoos, He started asking friends and strangers if they wanted matching tattoos. People thought he was crazy. Then a woman said yes. She shared Caskey’s story on Facebook and social media did its thing.
“It took on a life of its own,” Caskey said.
Tattoos include names, plants, flowers, cartoon characters, numbers and phrases such as, “Be kind to yourself.” He got one with country singer Jay Allen, whose song “Tattoos to Heaven” resonates with Caskey.
“We just find something we agree upon or a common connection,” he said. “I think we all have something in common.”
Caskey has started a nonprofit called StrangerInk, which has “the mission to help families pay for loved one’s funerals after they pass away from terminal illnesses.” He sells merchandise adorned with an outline of his bearded face and the hashtag, “#GetDond.”
Some people reach out to him via the StrangerInk website (www.strangerink.org) to set up a matching tattoo. Others find Caskey serendipitously.
After I met Caskey, who is based in Ohio, we exchanged information. He was supposed to be in town for a few days and life got busy. When I ran into him downtown again a week later, he said he had decided to stay in town a few extra days. Seeing him again felt like another sign. I promised reach out and went about my day.
Minutes later, this guy with an old camera approached me. He told me he’s traveling to all 48 of the continental U.S. states to photograph 1,000 strangers. With each stranger, Imran Nuri takes a photo with his 50-year-old camera and asks them for life advice. He asked me. I told him something that came to mind and I told him about Don.
I found out later that Nuri and Caskey ran into each other and got matching tattoos.
Caskey and I agreed: This all felt like fate.
Within a few days, I walked into Fallen Heroes tattoo shop in Old Colorado City to find Caskey getting inked with another stranger. Then it was my turn.
“What do you want to get?” he asked.
We settled on a paper airplane, a symbol for how so many people pass by each other and only some of them catch each other’s attention.
Last I heard, Caskey was working on his 467th matching tattoo while in Nebraska. He wants to keep going until his body is filled up.
“You’re getting a permanent mark on your body,” he said. “To have somebody share that experience with you, it’s a lot deeper than most connections you can have in your life.”
Caskey undergoes occasional checkups. Doctors say the cancer has spread to his lymph nodes.
His response?
”I’m going to enjoy what I got while I’m here,” he said. “This is what helps me keep going.”
And he has enjoyed it. Caskey has appeared in People magazine, on TV shows and in local media outlets.
”There are so many things I never would’ve done without cancer,” Caskey said. “I never would’ve met you without cancer.”
There are hundreds of other people he can say the same thing about. And we can all say: Caskey makes you feel like you’re not really strangers anymore.