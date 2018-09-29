When your pets are like your children, to whom do you entrust them when you leave town?
If a friend or family member can’t pet-sit, you might hire a professional to supervise your pet in your home, in their home or with a boarder. Your choice might depend on cost, your pet’s age, type and behavioral and medical needs.
Candace Joyner, a pet sitter listed on Rover.com, watches dogs, cats and even reptiles in her southeast Colorado Springs home.
“If you’re not keeping your dog at home or in someone else’s home, you’ll have to choose a kennel or perhaps a veterinarian or business that offers boarding. When you do that, things like kennel cough tend to be more common. And there are usually a lot of dogs at those places, which can be stressful for dogs. It’s a lot going on,” Joyner said said.
She has a designated room for clients’ pets with a door to her yard. This ensures that clients’ dogs are separated from her toddler son and her own three dogs. Joyner said she or her husband are around quite a lot to give the dogs “people time.”
“When you’re offering boarding in your own home, you have more control over the time frames. I’m flexible about when people drop off or pick up their pet,” she said.
Joyner, a Marine Corps veteran, is a student at the Colorado Academy of Veterinary Technology and donated more than 1,200 hours fostering animals as a volunteer for the Humane Society in San Diego when she lived there.
When she moved to Colorado Springs in 2016, she signed up with Rover.com because it handles the transactions, marketing and website. Clients are referred to her by ZIP code and can check her out ahead of time on her Rover.com profile, which includes client testimonials and boasts her five-star rating. Rover.com advertises as “the nation’s largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers.”
“When people book, you get information about the dog and the owner when they put in a request. I see the request and most often set up a meet and greet. If they have any questions or things to go over, I do it then,” she said. “You can accept it or deny it, depending on what’s good for you. Then the owners have to accept on their end. Rover handles the financial part of it. The sitter gets paid when the entire phase is complete.
“I know there are other programs out there that offer something similar, but this has been a great experience for me.”
Pet owners also can use such services to find a sitter who will care for their pets in their own home. This can help keep your pet on its regular feeding and potty routine, which can be especially important for young animals. Also, they’re not exposed to illnesses such as kennel cough, parasites or distemper.
But having a stranger come to your home isn’t without caveats. The National Association of Professional Pet Sitters advises screening potential pet sitters by phone, visiting their website and reviewing rates, services and service areas. Ask for and check references, and make sure the sitter is bonded and has liability insurance. Meet the sitter ahead of time to interact with your pet. Then write a contract outlining the scope of service, policies and procedures.
Pet boarding can be a cheaper option that’s good for social pets. Boarding kennels also often have grooming and training services on-site.
“Our boarding facility is great because the dogs get socialization,” said Crystal Harris, manager of Camp Bow Wow — Colorado Springs Central, 4295 Northpark Drive. “The dogs get exercise and get to play with friends throughout the day. There tends to be less separation anxiety this way.”
Camp Bow Wow also offers doggy day care, with live web cams for owners to check on their pets any time. “The peace of mind aspect is nice,” Harris said. “And you know your dog’s doing something other than eating the couch at home.”
The camp’s “counselors” are trained in dog behavior, pet first aid and CPR.
“Our day care tends to be pretty busy. I’ve seen it be pretty consistent the last 10 years or so. We have a lot of repeat customers,” she said.
Camp Bow Wow offers a free first day for new “campers.”
Lucky Dog, in business since 2004 with two locations in Colorado Springs, also offers pet boarding and dog day-care as well as training and grooming. At Lucky Dog, a “formal introduction and temperament test is required for all new dogs” with no appointment necessary. They ask for proof of vaccinations at that time.
Lucky Dog also has a webcam. “If you take your dog to a home, you don’t know how they’re being treated. Here you can watch,” said Becky Evans, operations manager at Lucky Dog’s central location, 4401 Mark Dabling Blvd.
Clients like that their dogs are socialized and get exercise at Lucky Dog, Evans said.
“With our day-care and pet boarding, the dogs play for an hour and a half, rest for an hour and a half and repeat all day. That way the dogs are getting a break and rest in between,” she said. “We also have small play groups that are never over 15 dogs.”
Pet owners also can pay for individual play time, because “not all dogs play well with the other dogs,” Evans said.
Colorado is one of the few states that regulates dog day-cares. They are licensed and inspected through PACFA, the Pet Animal Cares Facilities Act.
