Admit it, you’ve turned to Google before you’ve turned to your doctor.
We all have. United we stand, blithely ignoring the advice of medical professionals everywhere to never self-diagnose on the internet. Coloradans probably do their Googling in the wee hours, suggests a new study, available at medicarehealthplans.com.
The Medicare Health Plans study shows the most Googled symptom in each state, and Colorado apparently is home to a bunch of insomniacs. We appear to share that struggle with no other state, though folks in New York deal with loss of sleep. But isn’t that by their own doing? New York City always seems happy to claim it’s the city that never sleeps.
But insomnia doesn’t seem so bad compared with South Carolina, whose residents seem to be struggling with dark green stool. Yikes. Perhaps it’s a surprise we don’t have that issue, given our state’s love for the green bud. Does Mary Jane have the beet effect? You know the one, when your business comes out a dark purple-red, and you run screaming to your laptop until you remember the roasted beets you had for dinner.
Wisconsin, by contrast, is dealing with light-colored poop. No intel on what might be causing that. Utah and Arizona struggle with morning sickness. Utah’s Googling seems understandable, what with the Mormon religion’s love of big families. And watch what you eat or drink as you travel through Idaho. E. coli symptoms are on the minds of people there. Nebraska struggles with signs of low testosterone, while Alaskans have about had it with snoring. Those long periods of endless sunshine or endless darkness must mess with their circadian rhythms.
But what’s going on in Rhode Island and New Jersey, where folks are busy Googling lucid dreams? That’s when the dreamer knows he’s dreaming and might be able to control what happens in the dream. Now that’s the kind of Googling one can aspire to.
Ten states are trying to get a handle on stress. The symptom becomes more prevalent across the Midwest and East Coast.
Back in Colorado, Dr. Timothy Rummel, medical director of UCHealth Sleep Medicine Center, isn’t surprised to hear of our insomnia woes. A long history of surveys indicates that at some point in their lives, 15 percent of adults will be bothered by the sleep disorder.
The first thing he does is make sure somebody has insomnia rather than sleep apnea or restless legs, other disorders that keep people awake.
“Insomnia is when you can’t fall asleep or can’t stay asleep, so much that it’s bothering you or impeding your life,” Rummel said. “It has more to do with a person’s perception if they’re getting to sleep soon enough or staying asleep.”
It’s a symptom of our times, mostly attributed to anxiety, he said. Though he said he hasn’t seen rising rates of insomnia, growing awareness of the problem might be bringing silent sufferers out of the bedrooms for help.
Psychophysiological insomnia — i.e., fretting — is the culprit. That’s the psychological part. The rumination causes the physiologic part: increased arousal at bedtime, when people get tense and nervous as they consider the night ahead, how they might not sleep and what that will mean for the next day. It’s a vicious cycle.
“Their hearts are racing, adrenaline is high and the bedroom becomes a frustrated place,” said Rummel. “Insomnia gets a life of its own. That’s a pretty complicated thing. But you can’t tell people don’t worry. You can’t tell them they’re the problem.”
One of the most effective ways to curb insomnia is cognitive behavioral therapy, he said. Rummel works with people to restrict their time in bed and establish a regular waking time and bedtime. If they start to worry, they need to get out of bed so they can disassociate the bedroom from a haven for worry.
“People don’t realize their own habits make it worse,” he said. “Lying in bed and trying to make yourself sleep makes things worse. It makes you more aroused and anxious. If people have a bad night, they stay in bed all morning or take naps. That makes things worse.”
Then comes work on the cognitive side, diving into all the stressful things the insomniac is telling himself. Rummel suggests people write a worry list before bed to get it all out, find a CBT coach, or download relaxation and mindfulness apps, or apps that provide simple bedtime stories.
“People believe worry changes things,” said Rummel. “It’s our habit of trying to change the world from our bedroom. A lot of people don’t accept this the first time you tell them. That’s why you have to have them gradually come to understand that their own mindset and habits are part of the issue.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270