I squint through the windshield, scanning the snowy majesty with a predator’s eye as photographer Jerilee Bennett steers us down a twisty forest service road northwest of Woodland Park.
“See any you like?” she asks.
So many beautiful trees.
Which one should I kill!?
This is how I felt as a kid when my family went to a seafood restaurant where you got to pick your dinner from a lobster tank. I’ve murdered lots of healthy plants, sure, but not with premeditation and a saw.
“Let’s go a little farther,” I suggest, and take a moment to make peace with my inner Christmas demons. In a few hours, I would be returning home with the unavoidable burden of festivity.
I live alone and far away from family, so when I decorate ... well, other than plugging in the string of lights that’s grown into the ivy around my porch (which I hope isn’t a fire hazard), I don’t. If a tree falls in the forest, rises in a living room and no one’s around to appreciate it but you, is it worth all the fuss? Plus, the ritual always has left me a little conflicted: Fall in love with tree, chop it down, drag it home, attach tiny hooks to its limbs and then watch it wither for a couple of weeks before having it ground into mulch.
But I also know plenty of people who decorate for one and seem to enjoy it.
So here I am, 10 days before Christmas, in ski pants I’ve never worn skiing, to harvest some holiday cheer.
“Ooh, that looks like a good spot,” says Jerilee, and I agree, so we pull into an iced-over parking area alongside two other 4-wheel drives. Once we’re out of the vehicle, we can hear the laughter of children echoing from somewhere over the ridge. On a Sunday this close to Christmas, I expected more of a crowd, but a storm is moving in and the Forest Service work center where I paid $20 for a permit is poised to close early.
For now, just before noon, it’s bitterly cold but holding. I suit up, grab my hand saw (no power tools allowed) and head out to stalk.
Back at the ranger station, I’d gotten a primer on the do’s, don’ts and types of trees I’d be encountering.
“The spruce is a lot spikier of a tree. It will shed needles very quickly,” said Mike Wicks of the Pikes Peak Ranger District. “The firs make really nice Christmas trees. You can see the symmetry. The only problem is if you have heavy ornaments, the limbs will kind of droop.”
I tell him I have four ornaments, and half of them are made from Popsicle sticks.
“You’d probably be OK with a fir,” Wicks said.
I haven’t trudged far on the carpet of crusty snow when I find a promising option. A fir, I think. Not too tall, not too short and nicely shaped.
If it’s so great, why didn’t anyone else want it?
Good point. Best to quest on.
A survey of the area reveals what appears to be a potential candidate at the top of the ridge, so I crunch up the steep rise for a closer inspection. Once I’m there, though, I realize I’d been admiring its good side.
I could just turn the bald half to the wall ...
But wait, that looks like a good one over there!
Choices always have been tough for me.
No matter where I decide to deploy my saw, district fire prevention tech Dawn Sanchez said it’s good for the forest.
“Basically what you’re doing is cutting the smaller, what we call ladder fuels,” Sanchez said.
Cut the little trees, and when a fire sweeps through odds are better it’ll stay on the ground. Such practices also help the big trees stay hearty.
“Imagine a bunch of people packed into a room. You have the same amount of food, the same amount of water, nutrients, sun,” Sanchez said. “We’re taking out some of the little trees, and those are the good Christmas trees ... and the (big) trees are going to have more nutrients, they’re going to be stronger.”
Cut-your-own Christmas trees here must have a trunk with a diameter of 6 inches or less. There’s a ruler on the permit so you don’t go wrong.
“Six inches, that’s a 30-foot tree. That’s huge,” said Sanchez, adding that while many cutters are in search of less lofty offerings, those who fell a larger tree and then fillet it for the best part are a consistent seasonal problem. “They’ll cut the huge tree down, take just the top, and leave everything else. That completely defeats the purpose of what we’re doing here. You’re leaving dead fuel on the floor, and you’re taking bigger trees. It’s a finable offense.”
I promise to follow the rules. My house is tiny, my ceilings 8 feet. Whatever tree I end up with will have to be light enough to carry and svelte enough not to block access to the bathroom or kitchen.
Up on the ridge, I spend another 10 minutes or so scoping for pretty ladder fuel, then decide to head back. My idealism works in inverse proportion to how uncomfortable I am, and right now my toes and fingers are going numb.
Down the hill, I locate the tree from earlier, do a final scan just in case I missed something better nearby and then drop to scoop out snow from the base. Silently thanking the tree for its sacrifice, I begin to cut. The trunk’s maybe 3 inches across, so by the time I’ve sawed a groove the blade seems to like, I’m through and the tree lists over into the snow.
The process is easier and faster than I expected. But I still have to get the thing home — first into Jerilee’s SUV and then into my Honda HR-V, which I’d left parked back by the main road.
I’d brought a spool of thick twine and a tarp, fully prepared to strap the tree to the top of my car. With the back seat down, though, it ended up fitting inside. Maybe lots of Christmas trees fit inside, and people just don’t want them there. I might have holiday hang-ups, but I’m at peace with a messy car.
We make it home without incident, and before the storm. It takes a few days for me to gather all the needed materials, but when I do, I move the tree from its temporary bucket home into a proper stand, pop open a holiday beer and cue up The Pogues “Fairytale of New York,” the only Christmas song I know all the words to. I add my four ornaments, strings of lights and sparkly balls. After a few minutes, it no longer feels like pretending. I’m into it.
This must be what they mean by “holiday spirit.” And now I’m getting super nostalgic, so I call my parents in West Virginia. We wax sentimental about holidays past, and my mom offers to Priority Mail some of my grandmother’s handmade lace ornaments. “They might still get there in time,” she says.
I tell her I’m set for Christmas 2019, but maybe next year?
Oh, Tannenbaum! As much as I hate to say this, I think I’m going to enjoy watching you die.