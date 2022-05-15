With sleek grace, 10-year-old Abuto races through his exhibit at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and heads for the hard-boiled eggs stuffed inside an enrichment toy.
The African lion’s gorgeous mane would make even the Breck Girl envious. And you give thanks there’s a solid barrier between you and this 519-pound cat.
“You look at him and think wow, such a beautiful-looking, amazing animal, and then you work with him and realize he’s just a big goofball,” African Rift Valley senior keeper Amy Schilz said. “He loves to interact with people, and he’s really great with learning behaviors. I adore him. He’s my work husband.”
Following on his trail this sunny morning is his daughter, 6-year-old Elsa, a spry, playful girl who loves her papa, and expresses that affection as any little girl might — by stalking her daddy and jumping on him.
“She’ll hide behind things that aren’t really big enough to hide a lion, but she thinks as long as her eyes are covered and she can’t see them, they can’t see her,” Schilz said. “She’ll hide behind a boomer ball that’s 6 inches. Girlfriend, you’re 300 pounds.”
Mama cat Lomela is slower to enter the exhibit, and eyeballs the environment to make sure everything’s in place before she proceeds — typical for the 14-year-old, 327-pound lady.
“Abuto’s like, ‘Hey, be my friend,’ to every human on the planet,” Schilz said. “Lomela knows who everybody is and can identify them, whether they’re wearing their work clothes or walking through the zoo with their families. She’s very sweet. She’s way more slow-moving than the other lions.”
Abuto loves visitors so much, he likes to give them a gift — urinating near them as they peer at him through the barrier.
“He does that on purpose,” Schilz said.
The giant cat also lives for audience adulation. During cat shows for visitors, he’s been known to leap onto the Cape buffalo statue in their yard and preen for an extra few minutes, even as keepers tell him “good,” which signifies good job, come get a treat. But nay, he’s not done soaking up cheers from the crowd.
“You could see him stand straight up and pose more. He’s hilarious,” his work wife said.
But as much as he’s king of the world in his mind, the social dynamics are a little topsy-turvy in this tiny pride. Elsa rules the roost, when it really should be Abuto by nature.
“Elsa is definitely the boss of everyone,” Schilz said. “She takes what she wants whenever she wants it. The other two are like OK, because nobody wants to fight with her.”
The cat family
Abuto arrived from Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Ariz., in 2013 to make babies with Lomela. It worked. Elsa isn’t their only progeny. They’re also parents to 6-year-old sons, Boma and Aslan, but the brothers are no longer part of the family unit. They had to be taken away from the ladies around the two-year mark and given their own space — the law of nature at work, even in captivity.
In the wild, male lions get kicked out of their pride around 18 months to prevent inbreeding. The females, including mothers, aunts, sisters and grandmas, live in a maternal group. One or two males exist in the pride and breed with the ladies for a year or two until younger males, who are stronger and bigger, fight them to take over the pride. The losers are out on their own.
“They have a tough life in the wild. They live usually between seven and 12 years,” Schilz said. In captivity, they can live up to almost 17 years.
Let’s make some noise
Abuto greets keepers in the mornings by rubbing his face along the mesh and making his happy noises — low grumbles. The lions make hundreds of sounds, including chirps, baby calls to each other and grumbles when they’re in estrus, a period of fertility. Here in the U.S. we say a lion roars. But in Africa, people will say a happy lion says boof. “Booooof, boof, boof, boof,” Schilz imitates.
Menu items
The most popular entree, not surprisingly, is meat. Mostly a meat product made especially for big cats and shipped from Canada, along with carcasses of chickens, turkeys and the like.
Bloodsicles (leftover blood from meat frozen into treats) or frozen canned cat food also will curry favor with the lions. And if you’re especially looking to make friends, or to get Abuto to swish his tail into a port for blood draws and blood pressure checks, a can of Reddi-wip brings them running.
Fate of lions
The wild lion population has declined by 43% over the past two decades, and it’s said they might be extinct in the next 20 years. Their deaths are often due to conflict between ranchers and lions, something Ewaso Lions, one of the zoo’s conservation partners in Kenya, is working to change. The group educates and trains communities on conservation practices that help humans and wildlife.
