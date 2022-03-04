It doesn’t look like a normal mailbox, because it’s not.

Candles sprout from the top, as if they’re growing from within. Dried flowers surround each side. There’s a silver plaque calling it a “sacred vessel.”

And this mailbox doesn’t open. It has been sealed shut, save for a thin slot, to protect what’s inside.

That’s because it contains precious materials: letters to the dead.

This is why it’s not a normal mailbox. It’s a “Spirit Box.”

That’s the name artist Jasmine Dillavou gave to her creation, which, on its surface, is an installation for the ongoing “Gratitude” exhibit at Kreuser Gallery in downtown Colorado Springs.

It’s also an invitation to reconsider the way we think about grief. And to, maybe, let go of some grief.

Dillavou had to do that herself, following the death of her father in 2019.

It wasn’t a surprise how much she missed him. It was a surprise how she dealt with it. She started writing letters to her dad. And about her dad. When she thought of things she wanted to tell him — “I miss you” or “Dude, I figured out how to change my oil” or “I hung out with friends and made a funny joke about you” — she would speak out loud as if she was talking right to him.

It helped. But Dillavou kept the details of those coping mechanisms to herself.

“I was scared to admit that I was writing to him,” she said. “I was so ashamed of it.”

She admitted it to the internet. Kind of. She would post the letters anonymously on Craigslist.

“At least they’re out of my head,” she thought. “At least I did some sort of action.”

It helped even more. To feel like she was sending the letters somewhere. Sending the feelings somewhere.

“I wasn’t ashamed anymore,” she said. “I adored that I found this thing for myself.”

As Dillavou brainstormed ideas for the “Gratitude” exhibit, which she has previously participated in, she wondered how to turn that feeling into art. She wondered how to give others a space to send their own letters.

She came up with “Spirit Box.”

“Our community has experienced so much loss the past few years,” Dillavou wrote about the installation. “There has to be a place for all that to go. Our soft kind hearts can never carry it all alone.”

So let the “Spirit Box” carry it all. Set up outside in front of the gallery on Boulder Street, the box is open for any passersby.

A description taped on the nearby window calls the box “simply a receptacle for love, loss, goodbyes, grief and gratitude.”

During a First Friday opening reception in early February, gallery owner Abigail Kreuser noticed several attendees placing letters in the box.

“You can tell it’s release for people,” she said. “It’s a way to find some peace with something out of our control.”

Kreuser has found peace herself in writing letters she’ll never send.

“I think that’s a good lesson for anybody,” she said. “Even if you can’t talk to this person because they aren’t alive anymore, or maybe they are alive and you don’t have a relationship with them, writing something down helps you get through it.”

For years, Kreuser has hosted a “Gratitude” exhibit. This year, Dillavou’s piece wasn’t the only one that explored the darker side of gratitude. An indoor installation called “Grief and Gratitude” invites attendees to write notes on stones about “that which you are grateful for or that which you grieve.”

“There are certain things you’re not comfortable saying out loud,” Kreuser said. “You need an outlet to deal or cope with whatever it is without judgment.”

The “Spirit Box”, set to stay put throughout the month or longer, offers that as well.

When the box is full, Dillavou won’t read the letters. She will pulp them down to turn into handmade paper. She hopes to use that paper with future spirit boxes, so the “cycle will continue.”

She has already applied for “Spirit Box” to join the local Art on the Streets program, which could keep the installation around for years to come.

And would allow for many others to write letters. And, what their letters say, to let that go.

“You can’t stop the heartbreak,” she said. “But you can make space for it and make that space just really beautiful.”