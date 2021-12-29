The year 2021 is ending with Colorado Springs parks officials and advocates licking their wounds.
In November, voters downed a measure that would've increased funds for the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks program built with sales tax portions — allocating a cent more for every $10 spent toward public land acquisitions and recreation projects. Simultaneously, the loss meant TOPS' previously voter-approved lifespan lasting through the end of 2025, rather than extended to 2041.
"I take ownership," said Susan Davies, executive director of Trails and Open Space Coalition, the nonprofit that spearheaded the initiative.
Could the new year see a renewed effort? "I'm not concerned about the extension; I think we'll get that accomplished," Davies said. "I still want to see a revenue increase, but I just don't know what that looks like."
She's looking forward to certainties in the new year, such as the opening of Panorama Park on the city's southeast side — what officials are calling the largest neighborhood park renovation in local history. That's slated for summer. Also in 2022, a master plan for another east-side neighborhood green space, Coleman Park, is slated to get underway.
From the November vote, "it's very clear that the eastern half of the city doesn't feel all that connected to TOPS properties," Davies said. "How do we make sure we show them, these belong to you, and new ones in the pipeline will benefit you?"
An anticipated one on the west side, high on Black Canyon, is unlikely to see progress in 2022. The quarry TOPS purchased in 2020 is seen as key to returning recreation in adjacent Waldo Canyon since the 2012 wildfire destroyed a beloved trail. First, the quarry requires revegetation and more work.
"One of the things I wanted to get started in 2022 was the reclamation work, to get a contract going to do that," said Britt Haley, TOPS manager. "If the TOPS ballot initiative passed, that was my No. 1 go-to."
She said her first priority in the new year is completing payment of the Fisher Canyon property in the city's southwest foothills. That, she said, will require $2.7 million of the $3.4 million left unbudgeted in TOPS' bank for open space.
Fisher Canyon was the culmination of a recent spending spree that included the controversial purchase of property by the north-side Pikeview quarry, which has a history of rock slides. A "world-class" bike park is envisioned for the property.
The new year figures to be a year of building back TOPS' "war chest," as Haley put it.
"That's exactly how the program should work: You build up funds and find targets," said Cory Sutela, executive director with mountain bike group Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates. "The reality it, there's always going to be more potential targets than funding."
But he was excited about a new bike park for 2022. A pump track and set of skill-building structures is anticipated for Cresta Open Space, in riding distance of Cheyenne Mountain High School and Skyway Elementary.
Sutela said cyclists should also eye developments on Pulpit Rock, the regal formation near University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
"I've got a substantial trail project planned," said David Deitemeyer, city parks' senior landscape architect. That includes a new hiking and biking trail along the rock, and work on other multi-use trails in the nearby woods and meadows.
Also, Deitemeyer said the parks department is investing like never before in wayfinding signage at Red Rock Canyon Open Space and Ute Valley Park. He said "enhancements" could be coming for Red Rock Canyon's Waterfall and Parallel trails as well.
Meanwhile, Medicine Wheel is set to focus on what Sutela called a "small reroute" of Limber Pine Trail at Pikes Peak's North Slope Recreation Area. More trail modifications and additions have been envisioned for the Colorado Springs Utilities land, and "2022 could be a really good time to advocate for 2023," Sutela said.
Two new El Paso County open spaces are expected in the new year: Kane Ranch on the prairie near Fountain and Sante Fe in the hills around Palmer Lake.
Farther afield in Teller County, Davies said she hoped for construction to start on a new trail segment on the upper approach to Pancake Rocks. Before an envisioned trail descending that overlook and continuing south as part of a long-dreamed loop around Pikes Peak, the U.S. Forest Service sees a need for a realignment on a degraded hillside.
The realignment will "provide much more interesting viewpoints and a much more enjoyable trail," Davies said.